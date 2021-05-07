Entertainment Celebrity Seo Ye Ji confirmed to be exiting from K-drama 'Island'

Seo Ye Ji confirmed to be exiting from K-drama ‘Island’

Move follows allegations against her

Seo Ye Ji is exiting K-drama Island. Picture: Instagram

Seoul — Seo Ye Ji will not be acting in the upcoming K-drama Island. This was confirmed by her agency. It said the decision between Seo Ye Ji and the production team was mutual, reported the Korean media outlet that gave the news.

Previously it was reported that Island was due to premiere sometime in the second half of 2021 and the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actress was in talks to play the female lead role.

Unfortunately, last month the actress was embroiled in a number of scandals.

Seo Ye Ji allegedly was “controlling” her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun to act irrationally on his drama set, mistreating her staff members, forging her educational background and she was said to have been have a bully at school, reported The Star.

Since the allegations, several brands have dropped her as their model.

Seo Ye Ji was also reportedly dropped from Island. The Korean drama series is a fantasy drama based on a webtoon of the same name and will be headlined by Kim Nam-gil (The Fiery Priest).

Seo Ye Ji was caught in a number of scandals last month. Picture: Instagram

Island is set on Jeju Island and it follows an immortal monster hunter (Kim) who fights the evil creatures on the island that want to harm the human world. Seo Ye Ji would’ve played the role of a chaebol heiress who arrives on the island and becomes the target of these monsters. The production will now cast a new actress for the role.

Born on April 6, 1990, Seo Ye Ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 (2013–2014). This was followed by major roles in period drama Diary of a Night Watchman (2014) and thriller Last (2015). Her notable lead roles in television series include Moorim School: Saga of the Brave (2016), Save Me (2017), and Lawless Lawyer (2018). She rose to prominence with the 2020 television series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

While Seo’s ambition was to be a TV news presenter, things took a different turn when she caught the attention of the CEO of her then-management company, Made in Chan Entertainment, who persuaded her to venture into acting./TISGFollow us on Social Media

