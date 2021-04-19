Entertainment Celebrity Seo Yea-ji expected to pay a fortune in penalties for her breach...

Seo Yea-ji expected to pay a fortune in penalties for her breach of advertisement contract

Multiple advertisement companies have begun dropping the actress from their endorsement deals.

Seo Yea-ji is expected to pay a fortune in penalties for her breach of advertisement contract. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — It’s Okay Not To Be Okay actress Seo Yea-ji has been in headlines recently following a controversy involving her former boyfriend, Kim Jung-hyun.

Since the incident, multiple advertisement companies have begun dropping the actress from their endorsement deals.

Companies such as AK Beauty’s cosmetic brand LUNA, New Origin’s Inner Flora and mask brand AER have deleted all traces of Seo from their websites and their promotions. Sunglass brand RIETI changed the YouTube status of all their commercials with Seo Yea-ji to private and removed the collaborative video titled “RIETI x Seo Yea-ji collaboration.”

It is expected that Seo may have to pay penalties worth billions of KRW (millions of USD) due to the breach in contract and cancellation of the advertisements. Seo has been involved with a number of controversies that have caused the cancellation of these advertisements.

- Advertisement -

As reported by Allkpop, Seo was accused of controlling Kim Jung-hyun, to act rudely to his Time co-star Seohyun. She was also accused of lying about her academic background and her plastic surgery.

Seo Yea-ji has been caught in controversy lately. Picture: Instagram

On top of that, a former staff member from the actress’ management agency has spoken up about her alleged verbal abuse, threats and unreasonable behaviour in an explosive tell-all. According to the anonymous post, Seo yelled at the staff over small mistakes, blew cigarette smoke in their faces and checked their phones to ensure that they did not record her behaviour. However, another employee has defended Seo, saying that the actress has always treated everyone well, as reported by Straits Times.

Born on April 6, 1990, Seo Yea-ji, also spelled as Seo Ye-ji is a South Korean actress. She began her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 (2013–2014). This was followed by major roles in period drama Diary of a Night Watchman (2014) and thriller Last (2015). Her notable lead roles in television series include Moorim School: Saga of the Brave (2016), Save Me (2017), Lawless Lawyer (2018) and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020).

While Seo’s ambition was to be a TV news presenter, things took a different turn when she caught the attention of the CEO of her then-management company, Made in Chan Entertainment, who persuaded her to venture into acting.

In March 2013, she stepped in the entertainment industry by appearing in an advertisement for SK Telecom. In May 2013, she featured in the Samsung Galaxy S4 short film Love essaying the role of Min-joo. She debuted as an actress in the tvN sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 which aired for 120 episodes from September 23, 2013 to May 15, 2014./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

MOH issues POFMA correction order to Goh Meng Seng, Singapore Uncensored over Covid vaccines’ adverse effects

Singapore — People's Power Party leader Goh Meng Seng and the Singapore Uncensored website were asked to post correction notices online for false claims that Covid-19 vaccines are linked to incidents of stroke and heart attack, the Ministry of Health (MOH)...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore economy posted 0.2% growth on a year-on-year basis: Chan Chun Sing

Singapore — The Singapore economy has begun slowly recovering in the new year. According to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), based on advance estimates, the Singapore economy grew by 0.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter...
View Post
Featured News

Writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh outlines reasons for hope amid 4G succession crisis

Singapore—In a piece for new media outfit thehomeground.asia, writer Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh argues that there are “reasons” for hope in spite of the shock waves the country received last week over the PAP’s leadership succession. Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent