Senior Minister of State for Transport meets Punggol West residents, hears transport and community concerns

SINGAPORE: Politics can sometimes feel distant, but for Punggol West, it was as close to the ground as it gets when residents waited patiently at a Meet-the-People Session (MPS), waiting to share their concerns directly with Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, who was there to listen, discuss, and find solutions together with them. The event was held on Sep 8, 2025, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Block 402 Northshore Drive.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong held a similar session, which started at 7:30 p.m., at Block 308C Punggol Walk Lift Lobby 6. The coordinated event likely demonstrates a broader effort by government leaders to stay connected to the daily realities of Singaporeans and to better understand problems at the grassroots level.

Meeting residents where they are

Whether it’s about bus services, train connectivity, or everyday neighbourhood issues, the MPS provided an avenue for residents to voice frustrations and hopes in equal measure. Having the Transport Minister herself present means that the residents can directly air out their concerns to someone who has the power to possibly create meaningful change.

Ms Sun emphasised that such face-to-face conversations are critical to shaping better policies. “We met with Punggol residents to listen to their concerns and explore solutions together,” she shared in a Facebook post after the session, adding thanks to the volunteers who make these sessions possible.

What netizens are saying

The online reactions to Ms Sun’s post were overwhelmingly warm and encouraging. One social media user on Facebook commented, “Ms Sun, do take good care of your health!” It was a reminder that Singaporeans recognise the demands of public service and value leaders who push themselves for the community.

Another wrote, “Well done, and good job to Ms Sun! So caring and considerate!” A third person added simply, “That’s awesome!” These comments attest to the people’s appreciation for Ms Sun’s presence at the session, but also possibly their trust in leaders who visibly walk the ground.

Perhaps most telling was the reaction of one netizen who asked, “Can I volunteer?” This shows how such an event, while simple, can spark a ripple effect; it can inspire residents to play a role in strengthening their community.

Even though the event only lasted for a few hours, it demonstrated that policymaking goes beyond Parliament, filled with endless meetings and paperwork; it starts with hearing the everyday concerns of regular families and workers. These MPS show one clear message: Every voice matters, and solutions begin with listening.

