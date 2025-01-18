Business

Sembcorp teams up with Odisha government to develop green hydrogen facility that will create 2,000 jobs

ByMary Alavanza

January 18, 2025

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Industries has teamed up with the Odisha government to develop a green hydrogen facility that will create over 2,000 jobs. On Friday, Jan 17, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India and Sembcorp Development signed two non-binding memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the state government of Odisha.

The planned facility will produce 720,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, creating over 2,000 employment opportunities in its operational phase. The Business Times reported that the company will also assess the potential of developing an industrial park in Odisha.

Representatives from the Odisha government and Sembcorp signed the MOUs, with Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Chee Hong Tat, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other officials, in attendance.

The MOUs were signed during President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s state visit to India.

Sembcorp said the MOUs are part of the framework set by the Singapore and Indian governments to strengthen bilateral collaboration, focusing on six key pillars, including sustainability. The company added that it is looking for more opportunities to expand in India, with support from partners like Enterprise Singapore.

See also  Temasek-backed Sembcorp power plant in Myanmar shuts down amid escalating civil unrest

The company said that the MOUs are not expected to have a material impact on its earnings per share or net tangible assets for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025. On Friday, the company’s shares closed up 1.3 per cent at S$5.63 before the announcement. /TISG

Read also: Sembcorp signs another 58.5MWp renewable energy deal with Equinix, bringing total to 133.5MWp

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Forest City draws interest from 11 companies after JSSEZ deal

January 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Citigroup cuts more jobs to invest cost savings in data quality and regulatory controls

January 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore leads APAC in snack spending, averaging S$165.85 per buyer in 2024

January 16, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Office playlist revealed: What music are employees listening to and what does it say about their workplace culture?

January 18, 2025 Gemma Iso
Lifestyle

Parent and child defy the odds; graduating together on the same day—a once-in-a-lifetime family triumph

January 18, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Sembcorp teams up with Odisha government to develop green hydrogen facility that will create 2,000 jobs

January 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Forest City draws interest from 11 companies after JSSEZ deal

January 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.