Paul Tambyah: Perhaps the People’s Association may actually see the light & respect the will of the voters

SINGAPORE: At the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) rally at Sembawang on Wednesday (April 30), party chair Paul Tambyah touched on the $1 meals made available to Bukit Panjang residents for a whole year from March 2024.

Dr Tambyah said a resident brought up the issue recently. “These meals are very popular. In fact, just this afternoon, a resident of Bukit Panjang told us that he voted for us in GE 2020. But he said that the current MP organised these $1 meals more than a year ago, and he showed me a very colourful brochure where he checked off every month as he got his $1 meals.

“He also mentioned the HDB’s Home Improvement Programme, and I told him the money for these programmes came from him and all Singaporeans, as taxpayers. The work of the HDB and the People’s Association will continue regardless of who he voted for on Saturday.”

The SDP chair, standing against the incumbent from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) for the second time, said the resident seemed to doubt the answer Dr Tambyah gave him.

“At the end of the visit, he said, ‘You know, I like you, but those $1 meals did make a difference to me and my fellow citizens,’ he continued, saying that he took note of the resident’s point.

Dr Tambyah added that he did some research into the matter and said the funding for these meals was provided by the People’s Association, headed by the Prime Minister. Although opposition parties do not have access to these funds, Dr Tambyah said the SDP is confident it can find other ways to finance these projects. For example, a resident suggested funding could come from merchants’ associations.

“Or perhaps the PA may actually see the light, respect the will of the voters, and appoint the elected MP as grassroots advisor regardless of who is elected as MP this Saturday,” Dr Tambyah added.

Meanwhile, SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan addressed claims by the PAP’s Ong Ye Kung, who heads the party’s slate at Sembawang GRC. On Monday (April 28), Mr Ong dismissed the SDP’s proposals for housing and healthcare, calling them “mere populist calls”, adding that they do not have “a snowball’s chance” of helping Singaporeans thrive.

Dr Chee said he had four words for Mr Ong: “Criticise first, copy later.” Explaining that this is straight from the PAP’s “favourite playbook”, he went on to enumerate some policy proposals that the PAP later adopted, including an unemployment insurance scheme.

Dr Chee is standing for election in the newly formed Sembawang West SMC this year, facing the PAP’s Poh Li San.

The SDP is also fielding a team at Sembawang GRC comprising party vice chair Bryan Lim Boon Heng, James Gomez, Surayah Akbar, Damanhuri Abas, and Alfred Tan. The National Solidarity Party is also contesting at Sembawang GRC, making it a three-cornered fight.

“We can expand social safety nets, provide universal healthcare, reform education to nurture critical thinkers, reduce inequality, and open up policies to be more transparent and responsive. That is the SDP’s vision. That is the path to a truly thriving Singapore, one where our people are secure and happy,” he added. /TISG

