SDP chief Chee Soon Juan invited to speak in London and Oxford in November

SINGAPORE: In a video posted on social media on Tuesday (Oct 21), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan announced that he has been invited to speak in the United Kingdom next month. In turn, he called out to Singaporeans in the UK to join him in Oxford and London, either at public forums or at informal meet-ups.

On Sep 27, Dr Chee launched his latest book Unbroken: The Power of Resilience at the Alliance Française de Singapour, where he shared his personal experiences with isolation, failure, and finding strength in struggle.

He’ll be speaking about “Unbroken” during his engagements in the UK, among other topics.

“For years, we have been having difficult conversations here in Singapore about freedom, truth, and what it really means to stay human in a system that puts so much pressure on us.

When I wrote Unbroken: The Power of Resilience, I wanted to share not just my story, but the deeper question behind it: how do we keep going when everything seems so bleak?” the SDP chief said.

Drop us a pm if you are in the UK and want to attend the lectures. We'll pass your reservation to the organisers.

In his three-minute video, he characterised Singapore society as “based on extraction rather than creation.” Asking whether this model is sustainable, he added that he would also look into the “deeper structural vulnerability” of the present political system and what it means for the future of Singapore and its people.

“But this isn’t just about my book or one tour. It’s about all of us who still believe the truth. Courage and compassion matter,” he added.

Dr Chee announced his speaking schedule

Nov 7— London School of Economics, 3 to 5 p.m. (for students only)

Nov 8 — King’s College London, 3 to 5 p.m. (open to the general public)

Nov 9—Oxford University, 6 to 8 p.m. (for students only)

“So, to my fellow Singaporeans in the UK, please join me. I’d love to see you,” Dr Chee said, inviting anyone interested in attending to message him either in the comments section or directly, and added that he would forward the message to event organisers.

He also said that he would “love to get together” with Singaporeans in the UK for coffee or other informal meet-ups, and urged those with family and friends in the UK to share his announcement with them.

“But wherever you are, in the UK, in Singapore, and anywhere else in the world, I want to thank you for standing with me all these years because no matter how far I go, this journey begins and continues with you, my fellow Singaporeans, and no one else,” Dr Chee added. /TISG

