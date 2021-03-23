Home News SCDF rescues man stuck in drain with water up to his chest...

SCDF rescues man stuck in drain with water up to his chest at BKE hiking trail

The man declined tests and treatment at a hospital

Image: Google maps

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

News
Singapore— The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Sunday (March 21) rescued a man who had got stuck in a drain near Mandai Road along the Bukit Timah Expressway.

The man had been on a hiking trail and had likely fallen into a drain.

When they found him, the water was up to the man’s chest, according to  straitstimes.com.

The SCDF said that using rescue ropes, officers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team pulled the man out of the drain.

The authorities received a call for help at around 5.40 pm on Sunday.

Officers from the Singapore Police Force and the SCDF hiked about 2 km to find the man.

Witnesses saw officers combing the area and several SCDF and police vehicles as well as an ambulance present.

After his rescue, a paramedic evaluated the man’s condition for injuries from his fall.

The SCDF said that the man declined further medical tests or treatment at a hospital.

A Straits Times video of the rescue operation may be found here.

Earlier this month, the SCDF also rescued a woman found lying face-down in Bukit Panjang canal.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF wrote that it had received a call for assistance near Block 510 Jelapang Road at around 5.50 pm on the afternoon of March 10.

After firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station used a ladder to get to the woman, a crew from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) determined that the woman had suffered injuries to her head, hip and legs, the SCDF wrote in its post. 

She was placed carefully on a stretcher by firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) and lifted out of the canal safely with a hoisting system. 

More than 10 officers helped bring her to safety.

The woman’s husband later told Lianhe Wanbao that she thought she was being chased. He also expressed concern over her mental health.

“The doctor later told me that my wife thought someone was chasing her. When she turned to run away, she fell into the canal,” he said.

The woman, who was brought to the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital, sustained wounds on her face, including a cut from her eyebrows to forehead that was 4 cm long, as well as a fractured leg, both of which needed surgery. 

/TISG

Read also: SCDF rescues woman found face-down in Bukit Panjang canal 

