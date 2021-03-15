Woman rescued from Bukit Panjang canal believed someone was running after her

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Last Wednesday (March 10), a woman found lying face-down at the bottom of a large canal at Bukit Panjang was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The woman accidentally fell into the canal. said her husband.

Madam Hu Hui Fang, 56, had believed she was being chased, her husband, 57-year-old Mr Chen Qi Zan, told Lianhe Wanbao, expressing concern over her mental health.

Mr Chen, a junkman, was interviewed in the Chinese-language daily.

His wife’s health has been poor, he said.

“The doctor later told me that my wife thought someone was chasing her. When she turned to run away, she fell into the canal,” he said .

He learned that she had fallen into a canal at around 7 pm on Mar 10, when he was told what had happened.

Mdm Hu, who was brought to the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital, sustained wounds on her face, including a cut from her eyebrows to forehead that was 4 cm long, as well as a fractured leg, both of which needed surgery.

After he received the call, Mr Chen told his two daughter’s about their mother’s mishap.

“The doctor told us she was in the intensive care unit and could not determine if there was a head injury. If there was internal bleeding, brain surgery would be required.”

Fortunately, Mdm Hu’s condition improved quickly and she was then transferred to the general ward the following day.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF wrote that it had received a call for assistance near Block 510 Jelapang Road at around 5.50 pm last Wednesday afternoon.

After firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station used a ladder to get to the woman, a crew from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) determined that the woman had suffered injuries to her head, hip and legs, the SCDF wrote in its post, published late on Wednesday night.

She was placed carefully on a stretcher by firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) and lifted out of the canal safely with a hoisting system.

More than 10 officers helped bring her to safety.

