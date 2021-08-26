SCDF cuts through kitchen machine after 70yo dumpling store assistant gets arm caught in it

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a 70-year-old assistant at a dumpling store got her arm caught in a kitchen machine, officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) came to her aid, cutting through it and set her free.

Fortunately, the woman, who has worked at the establishment for the past five years, according to Shin Min Daily News, only sustained minor injuries and some bleeding.

She works at Hoo Kee Bak Chang at Block 161 Bukit Merah Central.

On Tuesday (Aug 24), shortly before 2:00 in the afternoon, the woman’s arm got stuck in a marinating machine at the store.

She had been helping to prepare ingredients for the dumplings by marinating ground meat with the use of the machine.

Along the course of her preparations, her right forearm got caught inside it.

And while the store staff endeavoured to help her, they were unable to do so.

Therefore, they called the SCDF to step in.

Officers from the SCDF soon arrived, having received an alert at around 2:05 pm.

Firemen from Alexandria Fire Station as well as SCDF’s elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) came in to perform an “intricate rescue operation”.

In less than an hour, they were able to extricate the right forearm of the woman by cutting through the machine. And the whole time the officers were at work, a paramedic was present as well to monitor the health of the woman.

After being sprung from the machine, she was brought to Singapore General Hospital.

She remained conscious the whole time.

The manager of Hoo Kee Bak Chang Block, a dumpling store well-known for its delicious Bak Chang and in 2018, was included in Michelin Singapore’s 50 Bib Gourmand eateries for 2018, put some rumours about the incident to rest.

He clarified that her arm had been neither severed nor broken, and added that the marinating machine had no blades. /TISG

