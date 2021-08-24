Praise for SCDF for rescuing woman standing on ledge

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of the Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel engaged in a rescue mission is circulating online, garnering praise from netizens.

A video of the incident was shared in the Sg Chinese Community Facebook group on Monday (Aug 23).

It appears to have been taken from a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block where a woman was standing dangerously on a window ledge.

At the beginning of the video, two firefighters wearing orange hard hats were spotted holding onto the woman from inside the unit.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, an SCDF personnel could be seen exiting from the window of the unit above. He rappelled down and began assisting the woman.

The three men proceeded to lift the woman up through the window.

- Advertisement -

The rappeler ensured the woman was stable while the two firefighters pulled her inside.

SCDF confirmed they were alerted to the incident at Block 113 Tao Ching Road.

The elderly woman was standing on a ledge outside her kitchen window.

- Advertisement -

The rappeler was a Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuer deployed from the unit above, said SCDF.

A safety life air pack was also installed as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported, said SCDF.

Members from the online community praised the DART rescuer, noting his professionalism.

“The SCDF rescue man on rope very experienced and professional; he took care on elderly not to be exposed from lifting her up. Very thoughtful and caring. Many rescue teams never bother all these,” commented Facebook user Clm Chin. /TISG

A video of the incident can be watched here.

Read related: 7yo boy climbs onto 11th-floor window ledge and plays dangerously at the edge

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg