Scammer sends message of kidnapping, netizens make fun

Singapore – After a member of the public shared a message from a scammer allegedly holding their children for ransom, the online community made fun of the ruse.

One Skl Skl took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 16) to share a message received that day from an unknown number with the name “verify”.

A screenshot of the message read, “Im palanisamy ur children with me! U better transfer 10k to 009-576-800 POSB now! Better dun call police! If not I will kil them! Done send receipt to 91319003! (sic).”

Photo: FB screengrab/

With over 260 comments to date, members of the online community made fun of the scam,  joking about children and parenthood.

“Just say ‘thanks for taking them,” commented Facebook user Marc Tan while another wrote, “Tell them you have too many children, they can have some if they want.”

“My response will be: I have 20 children, now at home still have 15. Very noisy, you want more? I can give you 10 for free. You can keep those with you. I’m not paying!” said one Lina Poh.

Others got investigating and checked the number mentioned in the message, noting it was “real”.

Photo: FB screengrab/ Complaint Singapore

Many also advised informing the police. “Make a police report on the number as well as the bank account number,” said Facebook user Belinda Guo.

“There, got account number and phone number, can make police report,” added Victor Toh.

On its website, scamalert.sg noted that scammers often initiate contact with potential victims through short message services (SMS) or phone calls.

The police urged members of the public on June 10 to be vigilant against the latest scam trend of offering jobs with e-commerce platforms to boost sales amid the Great Singapore Sale.

Those with information related to a possible scam can call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688./TISG

