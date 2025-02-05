SBS bus captain’s integrity wins praise as commuters applaud his selfless act

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit Ltd praised an honest bus captain in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 4), also thanking Chen Long for being an example of what the company stands for. On his part, the 42-year-old Mr Chen empathised with the backpack owner, writing that he could “only imagine” the amount of worry the passenger felt.

“So I’m happy I could return it,” he said, adding, “It’s about doing the right thing.”

Mr Chen had been driving the Service 58 bus one evening when a passenger handed over a backpack that a commuter had left behind when the bus arrived at the interchange. He called the Operations Control Centre at once to let them know about the backpack.

As it turned out, less than half an hour before his call, the person who owned the backpack had already reported that it was missing.

SBS Transit wrote in its post that he handed the backpack to Bishan Interchange after his shift. When the interchange staff opened it, they saw it contained over $14,000 in cash.

The owner, who was immediately informed that her backpack had reached the staff at Bishan Interchange, arrived 30 minutes later so she could get her bag back.

“I was overjoyed to see everything intact! Deeply grateful to the staff who helped recover my belongings, and I wish the Bus Captain all the best in his work!” SBS Transit quotes her as saying, adding that “she beamed” and explained that she had intended to use the cash to open a bank account.

“Chen Long’s dedication to doing what’s right truly embodies our CARES culture in action, showcasing integrity, accountability, and outstanding service. Thank you, Chen Long, and a job well done!” SBS Transit added.

The post has received a lot of positive attention from Facebook users. A number of them, however, underlined that the person who handed the bag over to Mr Chen in the first place also deserves to be thanked and commended for their honesty.

“Credit should be given to the honest person who 1st discovered the bag too!” a commenter said.

Others, however, highlighted the bus captain’s exemplary character, with one writing, “Happy Chinese New Year to Mr Cheng Long, you (are) an honest man. Your family, Company and bus captains, friends, (are) proud of you. You did the right thing.”

Several commenters on SBS Transit’s post even said that Mr Chen deserves an award from the company. /TISG

