Say what? Actor Shane Pow may be charged for DUI again!

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Things aren’t looking too great for actor Shane Pow after his recent charge for driving under influence!

On Apr 22, the actor attended a hearing at the State Courts and was charged with a count of DUI. With that, his second hearing is set for June 3.

Unfortunately, if he’s found guilty, he’ll be a repeat offender and may endure a driving ban of at least five years. Not to mention, he may face up to two years of jail time and a fine starting at S$5,000 to S$20,000.

According to other news sources, it was on Sep 17 last year (2020) when Pow was caught drunk driving at about 11.20 pm. The star was apparently driving on Java Road on the way to Nicoll Highway with 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml breath – higher than the legal limit of 35mcg in 100ml breath.

- Advertisement -

This would be Pow’s second DUI conviction, as his previous took place in July 2014.

News outlet 8days.sg has reportedly contacted Pow’s girlfriend slash 987FM radio DJ Kimberly Wang for comment but nobody responded.

However, this isn’t the first time he’s gotten into trouble with the law in the past few months.

Back in December, Pow and 13 other people were charged for breaching social distancing measures after they gathered at a condominium unit to celebrate Jeffrey Xu’s birthday in October. Among this group of people were local celebrities such as Terence Cao, Jeremy Chan, Julie Tan, Dawn Yeoh, and Sonia Chew.

Two of them, Cao and a non-celebrity were charged in court while the 11 others were each fined S$300 instead of facing prosecution due to their “level of culpability”.

The second phase of Singapore’s social distancing measures stated that group gatherings must be limited to five people at most.

Despite the potential charges he may face soon, Pow isn’t the only celebrity who has committed traffic offences.

In 2007, actor Christopher Lee was convicted of DUI. He had to serve six weeks in prison and pay a fine of S$4,500.

In 2013, Quan Yifeng knocked a pedestrian down. She was banned from driving for three months and had to pay a fine of S$800. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg