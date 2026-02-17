Salary inequality: Long-serving helper who was paid S$900 per month questions the fairness of newly hired helpers being paid S$50 more

SINGAPORE: A complaint from a domestic helper about a S$50 pay gap in her monthly salary has raised questions over loyalty, market rates, and what fairness really means in Singapore’s homes, as we re-examine a case report published by The Independent Singapore on Sept 15, 2024.

The helper who has worked for the same employer for four years says she earns S$900 a month. A second helper, newly hired, earns S$950. The S$50 difference became a hot debate online among Singaporean helpers and employers.

In this case, the helper who raised the complaint said she felt hurt and treated unfairly, even though she had stayed loyal and handled the household for years. Seeing a newcomer getting paid more than her was too much for her to accept without questioning the fairness of that decision.

Online reactions were mixed, with some saying that market rates have become unreasonably high. They argued that new hires often command higher pay due to market demand. Others felt employers should adjust the wages of long-serving helpers to be fair to them. A few pointed out that S$50 may look small, but the signal it sends can feel large.

The case, on the surface, seems to be just about one helper earning less than another, but beneath it lies a bigger issue. Many foreign helpers come to Singapore with the hope of steady pay growth and the trust of their employers through hard work, patience, and loyalty.

Employers, on the other hand, often think in terms of market rates. If agencies now suggest S$950 for new hires, they pay that. They may not always review older contracts unless the helper asks, and that pay gap is what creates tension. One side sees loyalty. The other sees the market price.

Singapore’s domestic work system runs on private contracts. There is no fixed minimum wage for helpers. Pay depends on nationality, skills, experience, and what both sides agree on. Over time, market demand shifts. But existing helper pay does not adjust automatically.

So a helper who started at S$900 four years ago may stay at that rate unless there is a raise. A newly hired helper enters at today’s market rate. Both deals are legal, but for helpers in an employer’s home, it can feel rather personal because pay gaps are not seen as mere numbers. They are seen as signals of worth.

Some netizens said employers should review salaries yearly. Others warned that family costs are rising from eldercare, to childcare, school fees, and loans. Hiring a second helper is already a stretch for many homes.

The question now is how we define fairness. Is fairness based on loyalty and years served? Or on the current market value? Or should both matter?

In many industries, new hires sometimes earn more than long-serving staff. Companies adjust slowly, which workers feel overlooked, undervalued and unappreciated. Domestic workers mirror that same pattern, but with higher stakes because their workplace is also their living space.

This case demonstrates how expectations grow over time. Reality, however, moves at a different pace. Without open talks, the gap widens. The report did not suggest any breach of rules. It simply showed a feeling — a sense of being left behind.

For employers, the lesson may be to review wages with care. Explain decisions, as small pay gaps can cause large doubts. For helpers, the lesson is the need to speak up early, not let silent hopes build for years.

In the end, fairness in the home is less about S$50 and more about transparency. When pay decisions aren’t explained openly, even small sums feel heavy and questionable.

