SINGAPORE: A job opening for a supply chain delivery driver caught the eye of many due to one of its listed benefits: a six-day workweek (Sundays off).

The so-called benefit was labelled a “work-life balance.”

On Tuesday (Oct 29), an online user took to a forum to share a screenshot of a job opening that caught his eye. Under the Roles and Responsibilities section of the job offer was a list of benefits.

“Looking for a dedicated and experienced Class 3 driver to join our team,” the job description read.

The job offered “Career Stability: Drive well-maintained 10FT and 12FT lorries, ensuring your safety on the job.” As for compensation, the salary was listed as competitive, offering “up to $3,000 per month.”

“Convenient location” was also stipulated, allowing applicants to work out of UBI, which is accessible and practical for commuters.

Lastly, the job opening invited applicants to take advantage of a growth opportunity. “Be part of a supportive team where your contributions are valued and rewarded,” it stated.

The screenshot shared on the forum was then edited with a red circle over the “Work-life balance” benefit, which detailed, “Enjoy a consistent, six-day work week with Sundays off to recharge.”

Many in the forum did not find the job offer very enticing. “S$3K per month and a six-day work week… they live in the 70s,” said one.

Many others wondered how the salary offered could be considered competitive. “Up to S$3K is considered competitive? How do you survive?” asked another.

Still, one argued, “Depends on the working hours. Six days of four hours… quite a work-life balance. But if six days of 9-6 pm, then obviously not…”

