SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user asked what others on the platform considered to be a liveable salary in 2024, they did not get a direct answer.

Instead, netizens said this depends on one’s lifestyle choices.

“Given the high cost of living, what is considered as a liveable salary in Singapore? We can include or exclude mortgage in the discussion,” wrote u/oieric on r/askSingapore on Friday (Oct 25).

“Livable is all dependent on your lifestyle,” wrote a Reddit user in the most upvoted comment, adding that some people are able to support a housewife and three children on a monthly salary of S$3,000.

This would mean, however, that their family would need to live on a tight budget, where even hawker food would be considered a salary.

The commenter added that nevertheless, they know someone in this situation who finds joy in this situation, though they make no unnecessary purchases and consume no beverages except for water. Neither do they go on holiday or own high-end phones.

This prompted another Reddit user to note that they live healthier lives than others who drink soda and eat junk food.

A woman who had quit working for some years to raise a child said that her family made it on her husband’s salary of S$6,000 a month.

She found it very fulfilling to stay home with the baby, although their lifestyle was somewhat constrained. Those years, however, taught her that “quality of life doesn’t need to come from spending money.”

Another commenter wrote that the amount of salary is not the issue, instead, it’s people’s spending habits.

They added that “lifestyle creep” is a reality and is something everyone should look out for.

“Humans are quite flexible tbh. You make do with the income that you have,” wrote another.

A Reddit user whose combined take-home income with their spouse is around $6266 said that they believe a minimum take-home pay that would still allow people to live a life would be S$3500.

Interestingly, they wrote that “food does take up a good chunk” of their monthly expenses.

One opined that the median income would be a good benchmark for livability, writing, “That means a comfortable income will be approx S$4,400 before excluding CPF / including employer CPF.” /TISG

