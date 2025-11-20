S$1.6 million Bishan maisonette sets record for executive flat resale prices

SINGAPORE: An executive flat in Bishan recently fetched the highest price for its type, selling for a cool S$1.6 million. What’s outstanding about the 38-year-old flat within Bishan Green on Block 135 Bishan Street 12 is its roominess, a coveted characteristic in space-scarce Singapore.

The property portal 99.co reported that the unit was sold on Nov 15, noting that the high price it fetched “shows how far buyers are now willing to go for space and centrality.”

For the record, the most expensive HDB resale flat so far was a five-room flat at Skyoasis @ Dawson, located on Margaret Drive. In July 2024, it set a new record in the market with a sale price of $1.73 million.

In terms of size, the Bishan resale unit is a standout at 1,755 sq ft on the 22nd to 24th floors of the block, which means it was sold at around S$911 psf. 99.co says that it “stands among the most generous HDB layouts available today.”

A true record-breaker, it is the most expensive HDB flat in Bishan, and the price it fetched is the highest that any buyer has paid for an executive maisonette in Singapore.

This is especially noteworthy because its lease started in 1987, so there are only about 60 years and 8 months left on it. Most resale homebuyers have been willing to pay premium prices for properties that have long leases left on them.

The previous record-holder is in the same area. Selling for S$1.58 million in July, that maisonette is located above the 22nd floor at Block 194 Bishan Street 13 and also spans 1,755 sqft. Its lease also started in 1987.

Location, location, location

A large part of the Bishan maisonette’s attractiveness is its centrality, the property portal also noted. There are a number of shopping, transport, and schooling options nearby, among which are a wet market on Bishan Street, which is just a short walk away.

Importantly, the CTE is also in close proximity, which means that areas such as Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio are reachable, and the Tampines Expressway and the Seletar Expressways are easily accessible.

Additionally, Bishan and Braddell MRT are within walking distance, making commuting a breeze.

As for schools, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary and Pei Chun Public School are nearby, as are Raffles Girls’ School and Raffles Institution. /TISG

