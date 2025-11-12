// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Photo from Google
Another Sengkang HDB flat joins million-dollar resale club

By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Hard to believe now, but just last March we wondered if Sengkang would ever see a million-dollar HDB flat.

Two months later, an Executive Maisonette at Block 205B Compassvale Lane was resold for a record-breaking S$1 million.

Since then, more flats have followed suit. In 2025 alone, there have been seven five-room flats in Sengkang that have been resold for at least S$1 million, according to the real estate portal EdgeProp.

The latest flat to join their ranks is a five-room unit on the seventh to ninth floors of 217A Compassvale Drive, which sold for S$1.062 million, EdgeProp said earlier this week. This means the HDB flat was resold at S$881 per square foot (psf), a record for Sengkang. The previous record-holder sold in April for S$1.058 million, or S$877 psf.

The unit at 217A Compassvale Drive measures 1,206 sq ft and belongs to Compassvale Mast, a precinct made up of 928 residences composed of three-, four-, and five-room Premium flats. Sales were launched in 2012, with turnovers starting in 2017, which means that its remaining lease is 91 years. The long lease helps explain why it fetched such a high price.

Another reason for the high price is location, given that the flat is close to Sengkang MRT, a number of schools including Compassvale Primary School and Nan Chiau High School, shopping areas, and bus stations.

Another reason for the high price is location, given that the flat is close to Sengkang MRT, a number of schools including Compassvale Primary School and Nan Chiau High School, shopping areas, and bus stations.

Originally, the listed prices for Compassvale Mast were as follows: three-room units from S$221,000; four-room units from S$336,000; and five-room units from S$421,000.

The previous record-holder in Sengkang in terms of price is a 1,206-sq-ft unit on the 13th to 15th floors located at 279B Sengkang East Avenue. It has a remaining lease of 89 years. In early 2015, the unit, which is part of the 14-block Compassvale Ancilla estate, attained its Temporary Occupancy Permit.

Earlier this year, while it was expected that more million-dollar transactions in Sengkang would occur, EdgeProp quoted Lee Sze Teck, the director of data analytics at Huttons Asia, as saying that less than 10% of these transactions had taken place in non-mature estates.

EdgeProp pointed out at the time that million-dollar transactions in Sengkang are still very much the exception, “as the average price for five-room HDB flats in Sengkang, aged 10 years or younger, is below that for similar flats across the island”. /TISG

Read also: Yet another HDB unit resold for million dollars, this time in Sengkang 

