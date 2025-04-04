Pagoda St restaurant allegedly slaps US diners with 104% surcharge on April 9

SINGAPORE: The trade wars, sparked by United States’ President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff onslaught last week, appear to have reached a new level, with a local Chinese restaurant allegedly imposing a 104% surcharge on American diners. Mr Trump announced new tariffs of at least 10% on imports from trade partner nations, including Singapore, but the tariffs on goods from China are much higher, first announced to be 104%. Moreover, while the US President declared a 90-day pause on the tariffs on April 9, the day they were supposed to go into effect, after China announced retaliatory tariffs of 84% on US imports, Mr Trump increased tariffs on goods from China to 125%. Meanwhile, Xie Lao Song on Pagoda Street appears to have chosen to strike back, so to speak. A TikTok video from @sgwhatsup highlighting the surcharge was posted on Thursday (April 10), and it has since racked up over 440,000 views. @sgwhatsup

Chinese Restauant Xie Lao Song in Singapore imposes 104% surcharge on Americans in response to Trump tariff on China

“Chinese restaurant in Singapore retaliates Trump tariffs by imposing 104% surcharge on Americans,” a banner at the beginning of the 29-second video reads. Signs announcing the surcharge were posted in English and Mandarin on the establishment’s doors.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Xie Lao Song for further comments or updates.

Photos of the sign have also been shared on Reddit, Facebook and Instagram, and, as can be expected, commenters have a lot to say.

Some social media users praised the restaurant’s owners for refusing to take the US tariffs, which have caused disruption across the globe, sitting down. Others, however, were more sceptical and wondered if what the owners were doing is even legal.

One commenter on TikTok guessed that the owners may be subject to an investigation, writing that many “don’t understand Singapore’s political environment”.

However, another replied, “The restaurant owner has the right to protect his business.”

Nevertheless, a commenter wrote that this is an example of “targeted discrimination based on race and ethnicity”.

Still, another argued, “It’s a private business. He can charge whatever he want as long as he put up clear notice.”

Many commenters pointed out, “This is Singapore, not China,” but others said they would dine at the restaurant to support its owners.

“We are in SG (and have) no relation to the tariffs imposed on China. Even though we may not support these tariffs, we should not impose it on Americans in Singapore,” another opined.

A commenter who identified herself as a Chinese American living in Singapore wrote, “This is price discrimination, not a tariff to the government its also a wrongful and illegal business practice… I find this incredibly offensive.”

“Singapore is a harmonious country,” one wrote, appealing to the restaurant’s owners not to “bring hatred to our American friends staying here.”

“This is bad! It is not the fault of Americans but the President of the USA. Why are you penalizing your customers?” another asked.

Some, however, wondered how the owners would even check what country the restaurant’s diners come from. “How do they know if they’re American? Must they bring their passports to the restaurant? We even have local ang mohs now.” /TISG

