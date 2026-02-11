// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Residents alarmed by mysterious noises from newly renovated Jurong East lift

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: It’s really a mystery as to why there were unusual noises coming from a newly renovated elevator in an HDB flat located in Jurong East. With this, residents reported the situation multiple times to the authorities, and this case has been closely monitored. 

According to a 67-year-old resident, the elevator in the renovated block has been making abnormal noises. His daughter shared that he currently works as a cleaner, but has a background in engineering in the past, and the noises that come from the elevator may pose a safety risk to the members of the public. 

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the area, it was discovered that the HDB flat has three elevators—one being out of service. A notice stated that a town council-designated company already begun replacement work on the elevator, suspecting that it had been vandalised. 

A spokesperson from the town council revealed that the elevator noise issue may be related to vandalism, and the investigation into this case is ongoing. Furthermore, the spokesperson emphasised that the council takes serious offences and has zero tolerance for any damage or misconduct involving elevators and public property that could endanger residents’ safety. The council will take the appropriate actions and pursue legal action when needed. 

Under the law, people who violate the Vandalism Act can face imprisonment of up to three years, be fined up to S$2,000, and also be subject to three to eight strokes of cane. 

In separate news regarding HDB flat happenings, there was a report where residents complained that a mysterious alarm clock was disturbing their rest every morning and evening, and the loud noise was ringing at random times for nearly an hour. The unit in the flat has been vacant for over a month. 

When a reporter visited the area, it was discovered that at least seven households were being disturbed by the alarm clock, and six of them admitted that they were really affected. Furthermore, the unit’s iron gate was only tied with cloth strips, a curtain was hanging in front of the gate, and the wooden door was locked.

Read more about the story here.

