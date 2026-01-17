Mysterious alarm blares from vacant Tiong Bahru HDB, waking residents

SINGAPORE: Residents in a flat located at Tiong Bahru complained that a mysterious alarm clock was disturbing their rest every morning and evening, and the loud noise was ringing at random times for nearly an hour. What’s more shocking is that the unit in the flat has been vacant for over a month.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the area, it was discovered that at least seven households were being disturbed by the alarm clock, and six of them admitted that they were really affected. Furthermore, it was seen that the unit’s iron gate was only tied with cloth strips, a curtain was hanging in front of the gate, and the wooden door was locked. There were also CCTV cameras installed around the unit.

In a video provided by a resident, the ringing of the alarm clock even reached across a narrow alley.

A 29-year-old student declared that the alarm clock has been ringing for more than a month now, and it sometimes rings in the middle of the night.

“I moved in three months ago, and this happened shortly after. I heard that the unit is now vacant, and many neighbours are also being disturbed, with some even calling the police multiple times,” he stated.

Another resident, a 28-year-old restaurant waiter, shared his experience, stating that even though he needs to leave for work early in the morning, the noise affects his rest at night.

One more resident stated that she felt that she was not affected by the alarm clock and claimed, “Maybe the residents on the left and right sides of the unit can hear more clearly, but I personally feel fine, and there is no impact.”

The Town Council confirmed that they are aware of the concerns and are currently conducting an investigation with other relevant agencies.

