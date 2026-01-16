// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

HDB residents complain of rubbish thrown from above, say they no longer dare hang laundry outside

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another story of neighbours throwing rubbish from their units came to light with residents in an HDB block in Jurong voicing their complaints, but there has been no solution to the problem. The tenants say this situation makes it difficult for them to dry their clothes outside their windows.

A 51-year-old resident reported to Shin Min Daily News that his upstairs neighbours have been throwing garbage downstairs for more than a year now. The garbage bags are full of tissues, diapers, and the like. He said that since October 2024, he had found garbage bags and paper towels that were left on his clothes rack and window.

Screenshot 2026 01 16 at 5.34.05%E2%80%AFPM
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

To make things worse, last April, he saw a sanitary napkin on the air conditioner compressor outside his unit, and in June last year, he saw dirty water being poured from upstairs and splashing onto the exterior of the HDB building. In January this year, he once again saw tissues falling from the upper floors.

See also  Tampines Bakery Scandal: Prima Deli Tampines Faced with Cheese on Cake Allegation from Disappointed Customer

“I have complained many times, but there is still no solution,” he claimed. 

Another tenant on the eighth floor mentioned that his landlord has also been complaining about this matter. He said: “We don’t dare hang our clothes on the clothesline outside, for fear of getting them dirty.” 

In an attempt to solve the matter, the authorities installed CCTV cameras in the opposite HDB block. 

“The cameras were in place for at least a month, and the situation improved, but less than a few months after they were removed, people started littering again,” the resident remarked.

One more resident said that they do not dare open their windows and hang their clothes because even food was being thrown from the upper units. She said that the signs about littering placed downstairs the HDB block were not effective. 

The National Environment Agency confirmed that after receiving the complaints, they have taken appropriate action. The authorities stated that they will continue to monitor the situation and will exact the right punishment once violators are identified.

See also  Elections Dept apologises again over long queues, will conduct "thorough review"

In similar news, there was also a report last year where residents complained that there had been hazardous garbage being thrown from high-rise buildings, and it posed safety concerns to the public. 

Read more about the news story here

Singapore News

