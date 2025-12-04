Residents complain about glass and ceramic items being thrown from high-rise buildings

SINGAPORE: Residents complained that there had been hazardous garbage being thrown from high-rise buildings, and it posed safety concerns to the public. The situation was addressed by the authorities, and they sealed off the affected areas.

On Facebook, Mr Jeffrey Siow, Singaporean politician and Acting Minister for Transport since 2025, posted about the subject matter and expressed: “I was alerted to an incident of glass and ceramic items being thrown downstairs at Blk 802A Keat Hong Close.”

“We take this incident of high-rise littering very seriously. It is not the first time that it has happened… If you have any information that can help us apprehend the culprit, please inform SPF or NEA, so we can act swiftly to keep our residents safe,” he added.

Mr Siow also remarked that they are now working with the Singapore Police Force, the National Environment Agency (NEA), and the Town Council for immediate action.

When reporters visited the area, they discovered that there were signs outside the elevator warning residents to be aware and careful of objects being thrown from high-rise buildings. Furthermore, there were pieces of glass and ceramics scattered on the ground.

Some residents who were interviewed admitted that objects being thrown from high-rise buildings have been happening multiple times in the past two months. A 62-year-old resident claimed that one time, his wife heard a noise outside the window and then found a glass jar near the air conditioner compressor. His wife went downstairs and saw more shards of glass scattered around and notified the police.

Another resident, a 49-year-old, stated that he had heard people throwing glass and ceramics in the early hours of the morning and was worried about the safety of his child. One more resident shared that he was carrying his one-year-old child when a piece of glass suddenly fell.

The Town Council had a notice about this kind of littering called “killer litter,” which can cause serious injury, death, or endanger the safety of the residents and the public. If an individual is convicted, this crime is now punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine.

A netizen commented on Mr Siow’s post about the killer litter and declared: “Thank you for addressing this matter, Minister. The current penalties for killer litter do not reflect the gravity of the offence — it poses a real risk of causing death. It is imperative that the culprit be apprehended and an appropriate punishment imposed. The relevant Act should first be amended to provide for heavier sentences, ensuring stronger deterrence against such reckless behaviour.”