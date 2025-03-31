Resident who dresses up in festive lights spreads joy just in time for Hari Raya

SINGAPORE: Spreading festive cheer ahead of Hari Raya, a Singaporean, lit up neighbourhoods by riding around in a vehicle dazzling with vibrant, twinkling lights.

“He has been sighted! Hari Raya falls on Monday, March 31st.” This was the title of a video a delighted resident shared in an online forum after seeing a cycler decorated in an array of festive lights riding around Singapore just in time for Hari Raya.

Hari Raya Puasa, also known as Eid al-Fitr or Hari Raya Aidilfitri, is a celebration that marks the end of Ramadan—the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. The festival is a time of joy and togetherness as families and friends gather to celebrate the conclusion of the fasting month.

According to Time Out, “Hari Raya” means “grand day of rejoicing,” while “Puasa” means “fasting.” It is not to be confused with Hari Raya Haji, which commemorates the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. “Haji” means ‘one who has made the pilgrimage to Mecca,” the publication explained.

In a heartwarming display of festive cheer, the Singaporean resident decked out his bicycle with festive lights and rode around Tampines, bringing smiles to many. Several people took to the comments section to share that they had spotted him.

“On National Day and Hari Raya eve, he will ride around the neighbourhood blasting music,” wrote the resident who uploaded the video. “I think he started during Covid. It’s quite fun; some folks go downstairs waiting for it.”

One online user playfully referenced moonsighting—the traditional method Muslims use to determine the end of Ramadan and the start of fShawwal and Eid ul-Fitr—explaining the uploader’s caption and its link to Hari Raya. “For those confused, this is a joke/play on the moonsighting,” the comment read.

Another commenter shared their own encounter with the cyclist. “Yup, he just went past my area as well,” they wrote. “He would usually come on all major holidays. I don’t mind the vibes.”

According to several comments, the man is often spotted riding around the Tampines area, becoming a familiar sight during festive seasons.

Many praised the cyclist for his uplifting gesture, with some expressing how his spontaneous display of joy has become something the community eagerly looks forward to each year.

See also: Good Samaritan searches for public hot showers for homeless man