SINGAPORE: A kind samaritan took to an online forum on Wednesday (March 26) to share a recent encounter he had with a homeless man around the CBD area. According to his post, after giving him some money for food as well as a clean shirt to change into, he found himself wanting to help the man get access to a shower.

“I wanted to help him with a towel and some soap so he could take a shower,” the writer shared.

He then asked Singaporeans to recommend any facilities where the homeless man could possibly take a hot shower, stressing it could be a free or paid hot shower facility. “I’ve never seen one, but then again I never needed to look,” the man added. “It can’t be inside a mall for example, because I don’t think security would allow him inside.”

From parks to public swimming pools and stadiums, in a heartwarming show of support, many Singaporeans put their heads together in the comments section of the post, remotely working together to find a place where the homeless man would have access to a hot shower. Many also commended the writer for his kindness and for going the extra mile to help the homeless man.

“There is one at Jurassic Mile Cafe at Changi,” said one. “The vending machine there sells disposable towels, soap, shampoo etc. I think $10 should cover all of it. Good on you mate.”

One person’s comment even seemed to be proof of kindness being a gift that keeps on giving. “I would like to start a ‘help the homeless and the elderly’ account on IG,” the person said. “Do you think this could work? I’d love to go and help the people in need through blogs and tell their stories of what led them to (end up on the) streets.”

In an edit, the writer took the time to thank Singaporeans for responding with advice and recommendations. “Everyone has been so helpful. One comment in particular helped me find a free 24-hour public shower near where this old man sleeps,” he shared. “It’s cold water, but it’s fine. Some people also contacted me offline to offer help. Thanks, guys, you’re all angels.”

Where to take a free shower in Singapore

According to the travel site Rambling Feet, the Singapore Sports Hub has free changing rooms. The beaches of Sentosa and East Coast Park also have free changing rooms and shower stalls. The blog also lists Funan Mall as another place where people can take a shower for free in Singapore with the catch of having to download an app and put in your details.

Featured image by jcomp/Freepik (for illustration purposes only)