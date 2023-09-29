Resident can’t sleep because HDB unit aircon too loud

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to vent because the noise from an air-conditioner near her unit was so loud; she said it affected her sleep and mental health.

The Facebook user, who goes by LZ LZ on the platform, even posted a 10-second video of the noise from the air-conditioner on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Thursday (Sept 28).

“From early July till this day, this aircon noise could be heard from my house every single night and sometimes throughout the day. It’s neglectable if it only goes on during the day but I really need to sleep at night. This aircon noise has really affected my sleep and mental health for the past 3 months,” she wrote.

Ms LZ added that she does not have an air-conditioner in her home and sleeps with the windows open.

“And even if I were to close my windows, it can still be heard even though it’s very soft. It’s as loud as what you can hear from the video.”

She wrote to her MP at Toa Payoh, who told her the matter would be checked.

Ms LZ has also reported the issue via the OneService app, which referred it to HDB, which she said “took 2 weeks to contact me which I was then asked to send a video of the noise to the HDB WhatsApp.

Then it went silent until 10 September when I emailed the MP asking for an update. Was told they previously checked but couldn’t determine the noise.

Town council immediately came the next day and left a service card because no one was home. After I got in contact with town council, I was told they previously checked the rooftop but found no issues.”

Ms LZ then told them that the noise may be coming from the compressor of an air-conditioner across from her block because the sound is the loudest at the drop-off point behind the car park.

The Essential Maintenance Service Unit (EMSU) checked on the noise and reportedly verified its source.

“Then I was told the case will be referred to HDB. A week later I got a call from HDB asking me which unit the noise was coming from. HDB and Town Council seems to be totally not in contact with each other even though I was previously told many times this case had been referred to HDB since they found the noise to be from the opposite block. I am acting as the middleman to update HDB that the EMSU had already found the noise. Told HDB to verify the findings directly with EMSU.”

To make a long story short, despite reaching out to a number of officials and agencies multiple times, there seems to be no remedy for her situation.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms LZ LZ as well as to the Toa Payoh Town Council for further comment or updates. /TISG