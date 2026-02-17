Rail Reliability Taskforce to roll out sweeping reforms to strengthen MRT and LRT network

SINGAPORE: A series of new measures will be introduced over the next few years to improve the reliability of Singapore’s MRT and LRT network.

The Rail Reliability Taskforce, formed on September 19, 2025, was set up to study recent train disruptions and recommend both immediate and long-term fixes. It conducted technical audits after several incidents between July and September 2025 and reviewed rail operations, maintenance practices, workforce capabilities, and service recovery processes.

The Taskforce’s recommendations will now be progressively rolled out across the network.

Addressing recent disruptions

The disruptions between July and September 2025 affected different MRT and LRT lines and involved issues with power supply, signalling systems, and trains. Although the incidents were not linked, improvements will be made in these key areas.

Power supply

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will strengthen the power supply system for the North East Line (NEL) and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT). This includes upgrading the power intake at the NEL depot in Sengkang and adding more Traction Power Sub-stations.

For the future, however, the LTA will explore more long-term solutions like building a new backup power intake for the NEL. Accordingly, the LTA would build backup power that would provide higher-capacity power intake. This may help address power supply issues that may cause more train disruptions down the line.

Signalling systems

LTA and rail operators will study new procedures to allow trains to recover more quickly from signalling faults, while keeping safety as the top priority. For example, if a track fault cannot be fixed immediately, trains may be allowed to move past the affected area at slower speeds instead of stopping completely.

In the future, LTA will also study whether trains can be manually driven at reduced speeds during certain signalling faults. As stated by the LTA, they will “study the feasibility of implementing a bypass feature that would allow an affected train to be manually driven at slower speeds instead of being fully halted when a signalling fault is detected.” This would at least make sure that the train still progresses even during a signalling fault incident.

Trains

To speed up rescue operations, LTA will adjust the placement of certain train components so staff can access them more easily when moving a faulty train. The LTA also added that they “will also strengthen the circuitry of its trains to improve resilience against train-borne electrical faults.”

Faster renewal of key systems

More than the abovementioned recommendations, the LTA will prioritise renewing instead of simply repairing these three critical systems, that is, power, signalling, and trains. This is because major failures in these areas can significantly disrupt services.

The LTA noted that renewal of the North East Line power supply system will be brought forward to start in 2026. Moreover, more engineering hours, including longer service closures if necessary, will be set aside to carry out renewal works safely. Alternative transport options will be provided to reduce inconvenience.

Better spare parts management

LTA and rail operators seek to improve how spare parts are managed. This includes better forecasting of needed parts, stockpiling essential components, and diversifying supply sources. To do this, the use of predictive technology will likely be necessary through “comprehensive data collection and analysis.”

Efforts will also be made to localise spare part production and adopt more standardised designs so that systems can be upgraded or repaired more easily in the future due to increased access and more expedient processes.

Using more data and technology

A standardised, network-wide system for monitoring the condition of rail assets will be introduced. Currently, different lines use different monitoring systems since they were built during “different times and by different manufacturers.”

With a unified approach, faults can be detected earlier through better data analysis. An integrated data framework will also allow performance data to be shared across operators for better planning and benchmarking. Additionally, the LTA also noted that robotics and automation will be used more widely in maintenance work to help improve efficiency.

Strengthening the rail workforce

To support these changes, LTA will work with rail operators to upskill staff, especially in digital and predictive maintenance skills. Accordingly, the Singapore Rail Academy’s training mandate will be expanded to standardise training across the sector. Professional certification frameworks will also be strengthened, with a target of 20% of rail operations and maintenance staff becoming certified or chartered.

More staff rotations between LTA and rail operators will also be introduced to build deeper expertise across the industry.

Improving commuter communication during disruptions

A problem that occurs repeatedly during these disruptions is commuter dissatisfaction due to a lack of transparency and communication. Several improvements have already been rolled out since December 2025.

A centralised webpage (mytransport.sg/trainstatus) now provides real-time updates on all rail lines, classifying delays as either minor or major and offering travel advice.

Additionally, new wayfinding signs are being trialled at Serangoon MRT Interchange. These include digital screens, visual cues, and QR codes linking to live updates.

Finally, new digital tools providing real-time, journey-specific information will also be introduced progressively, including integration with third-party apps such as Google Maps. Efforts are also underway to deploy bridging buses more quickly during disruptions.

As seen in these changes, even the LTA themselves recognize the need for better communication; timely updates and alternative transport solutions are what commuters need to address inconveniences that they may face during these disruptions.

Long-term effort to strengthen reliability

According to LTA, improving rail reliability is an ongoing process, especially as the network expands and systems age. The Taskforce’s recommendations aim to strengthen infrastructure, improve maintenance practices, and enhance communication with commuters.

The measures will be introduced progressively over the coming years to build a more resilient and reliable rail network for Singapore.

Dr Tony Lee, representing the Independent Advisory Panel that has been providing guidance and technical expertise to the Taskforce, said, “The Taskforce’s recommendations build upon Singapore’s ongoing efforts to sustain a reliable and resilient rail network… Operating an ageing rail system alongside network expansion safely and reliably is a challenging and ongoing journey. It will require not only LTA and rail operators to play their part but also the understanding and support of Singaporeans.”

