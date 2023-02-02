Qi Yuwu felt sorry for his wife after she ate insects in The Little Nyonya drama series

SINGAPORE — Qi Yuwu felt sorry for his wife, Joanne Peh when she confronted her fear of insects by eating them for a scene in the drama series ‘The Little Nyonya’ back then.

In the newest episode of Mediacorp’s variety show, The Reunion, Qi Yuwu reminisced about his wife’s experience when the production team presented her with a box of insects which included mealworms, small crickets and small cockroaches. Unfortunately, Joanne Peh ate the small crickets as part of her character in the series.

Joanne Peh was afraid of the bugs herself. She shared that whenever there are insects at their home, she would usually scream loudly and let Qi Yuwu stage a ‘heroic’ scene to save her.

The actress admitted that she did not know that her character would have that kind of unexpected fate.

She remembered that when she saw the bugs for the scene, she had goosebumps all over her body. However, she needed to muster up her courage to finish the shoot.

Luckily, Joanne was able to overcome her fear and had a good one-take shoot for the scene.

The casts of ‘The Little Nyonya’ – Jeanette Aw, Joanne Peh, Xiang Yun, Qi Yuwu, including former actress Ng Hui and Zen – gathered together in Mediacorp’s The Reunion and shared about their unforgettable experiences while shooting their scenes for this series.

The Little Nyonya is about a woman who has an abusive life but puts up with the mistreatment to protect her grandmother. This is available to preview on meWATCH.

