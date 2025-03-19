SINGAPORE: In a fiery social media post, a Singaporean openly called out drivers who text behind the wheel, condemning the reckless behaviour that puts lives at risk. The writer didn’t hold back, urging motorists to prioritise safety over their screens.

“The number of people texting while driving is far too high!” he exclaimed, expressing frustration at the prevalence of distracted driving. He pointed out that most commutes in private vehicles are relatively short, making it unnecessary to glance at the phone so frequently.

“The majority of our commutes in personal automobiles do not exceed 30 minutes,” he argued. “If it is urgent, the person can call and you can talk to them hands-free.” He stressed that drivers have safer alternatives if they genuinely need to use their phones.

For those relying on their phones for navigation, he offered a practical solution: “If you need to use the phone to navigate, then buy an inexpensive phone stand to clip onto your dashboard or windscreen.”

However, he made it clear that for anything less essential, there is no excuse. “In all other cases, for (goodness’) sake, put your phone down and concentrate on the road.” His plea grew more impassioned as he highlighted the devastating consequences of distracted driving.

“I don’t care what you need to check—it can wait,” he declared firmly. With a sobering reminder of the potential human cost, he concluded, “The person whose life you may take is a billion times more important.”

Many responded to the post, echoing the writer’s sentiments. A handful also extended the warning to pedestrians, adding that many of them are not aware of their surroundings while commuting or walking. “It’s not just the drivers, but the pedestrians too,” said one. “Just today, there were five people waiting at a traffic light as I was approaching it, all glued to their phones. Not one person pressed the button so the pedestrian light didn’t change to green when the lights changed. Even after that, no one hit the button. I had to barge to the front and press it so it could change to green the next time the lights changed.”

“People can’t put away their phone when crossing the road either,” said another. “Only 20-30 seconds!”

According to Budget Direct Insurance, in Singapore, it is illegal for drivers to hold any mobile device while operating a vehicle. First-time offenders in Singapore can face a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $2,000 and/or imprisoned for up to a year.

Featured image by Depositphotos/jimbophoto (for illustration purposes only)