SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media on Monday (Mar 10) to share how getting his dream car turned into a nightmare, as the reality of the expenses that come with owning a supercar hit him hard.

“For one year, I owned my dream car—an Audi R8. Owning a supercar was something I always wanted, and I thought it would bring me happiness, but reality hit hard,” shared online user Fahmi Latif.

“The car spent more time in the workshop than on the road. Maintenance cost me almost S$5,000 a month—money that could’ve been used for holidays, investments, or growing my business. Instead of joy, it became a financial burden and a constant headache, and to be honest—I bought it because of peer pressure.”

In his post, Mr Latif then shared that at one point in his life, he let comparison be his motivation. “I saw others flexing, driving supercars, and I thought, ‘If they can do it, I should too.'” He even went so far as to say, “I let my ego and external validation dictate my decisions instead of thinking long-term.”

However, he eventually learned a powerful lesson about aspirations in life. “Not everything we dream of is worth having,” he said. “And not every decision we make is truly ours. He then shared some of these lessons with his followers. Don’t let peer pressure dictate your life,” he added, urging Singaporeans to self-reflect and check their motives for spending on certain things.

“Many people spend money just to impress others, not because they truly need or want something. I fell into that trap.”

He also stressed the importance of humility and putting it above one’s ego. “Success isn’t about showing off—it’s about having peace of mind and financial freedom. The loudest flex isn’t material things; it’s having control over your time and choices,” he argued.

“Delayed gratification is key,” he added. “Just because you can buy something doesn’t mean you should. Only buy when you’re truly ready—when it doesn’t affect your cash flow, stress level, or future growth. Sacrifice now, enjoy later.”

He also cautioned Singaporeans not to be gullible when it comes to spending. “Just because something looks good doesn’t mean it’s the right choice. Understand the real cost. It’s not just about the price—it’s about time, energy, and opportunity cost. A bad business decision can drain you more than it grows you.”

To end his insightful post, Mr Latif left his fellow Singaporeans with a word of advice when it comes to their aspirations. “Dream smart, not just big,” he said. “Some dreams push you forward, others hold you back. Choose wisely. Always think long-term, not just short-term excitement. Don’t live for others—live for yourself. Be humble, be patient, and play the long game. A dream that drains you instead of growing you isn’t a dream—it’s a trap.”

Several netizens shared their thoughts on the man’s experience of owning a supercar, with many emphasizing the importance of financial readiness before making such a commitment.

One commenter bluntly pointed out that owning a high-maintenance luxury car requires a certain level of wealth, saying, “It shows you are NOT rich enough. I have friends who own R8s and Maseratis, and these repairs don’t hurt them at all.”

Others shared their regret over purchasing a used BMW, citing constant workshop visits and wasted money on repairs.

Another netizen expressed gratitude for the shared experience, revealing that they had considered upgrading from a Lancer to an Audi A5 but, after reading the post, decided to opt for a more economical choice due to potential maintenance costs.

Others reflected on the broader life lesson, with one person noting, “Hanging on to the dream is harder than achieving the dream.”

