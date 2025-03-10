Featured News In the Hood

Man, 32, earns S$7.3K/month but suffers from burnout and is unhappy at work; asks how much money to accumulate before he can quit

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 10, 2025

SINGAPORE: “How much of your total finances is enough for you not to care what your bosses say and quit whenever you are unhappy with your job?” This was the question a burnt-out 32-year-old man asked Singaporeans in an online forum on Sunday (Mar 9).

“I’m a 32-year-old male earning $7.3k per month, and (I) have a combined net worth of about S$350k, including savings, investments, and CPF (Central Provident Fund). I’ve been feeling burnt out recently at work, but I don’t dare to quit yet as I’m unsure if it’s the right decision. For those who have accumulated finances, how much is enough to give you the confidence to quit and do things you like without being too stressed about finding the next job?”

Many Singaporeans responded to the writer, sharing their two cents on the matter. Others shared similar experiences they have gone through in the past and the lessons they learned from them. While he didn’t think his total finances were enough, others thought otherwise.

“You are still young with a decent salary,” said one. “S$350k savings is not enough. Life is all about perseverance. When you look back 10 years later, you will thank yourself.”

However, another pointed out, “Total finances is not the right metric. It’s cash flow. If you can have a free cash flow that meets your expenses, you are free to live life.” A third argued that if his current savings could help him generate a passive income, then it would be possible.

Still, another offered the writer a different perspective. “Let me give you a different point of view,” he said. “You can quit anytime as long as you don’t have any commitment. It’s not about how much you have; it’s how much you can give up. A lot of my retired friends survived with S$1K to S$2K… they either rented out their Singapore home and went somewhere else, or they tahan till 55 and enjoyed life for a while. As long as you have no kids, no commitment, nobody can tie you down.”

See also  Survey: 20% of Singaporeans would not survive even 1 month if they lose their job

According to CNBC, there are several key bases you must cover before quitting your job. First, you must know your ins and your outs. Figure out how much money you need to live your life. Instead of being complacent with your savings to tide you over the next few months, it can help you find ways to make some money after your last paycheck. You can sell things you no longer use and cut down on unnecessary expenses such as old subscriptions and unessential restaurant meals.

It is also important to consider any unexpected and sudden expenses you might have to make. Whether it’s a medical procedure or your flatmate moving out, it is important to have an emergency fund in place. A popular principle is to have three to six months’ worth of your living expenses saved up in this backup fund. Furthermore, keep your future in mind before making any major decisions.

See also: 28-year-old considers getting a degree but wonders if it’s too late

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

‘Things cost multiples more than I remember’ — Singaporean shocked by skyrocketing prices in SG when he returned from another country

March 10, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘I got promoted without increment’ — Employee wonders if he should demand a raise or just quit

March 10, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Singapore News

73-year-old hawker at job fair after closing down his stall as rent and expenses exceed S$5K/month

March 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Personal Finance

Why Singaporeans are drooling over Malaysia’s insane “gold mine” EPF returns—SG financial expert explains

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

A mother’s unwavering love: Single mum of eight fights for her children’s future

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

Finding joy in simplicity—A security guard’s Iftar moment melts hearts

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle

‘How to get over Sunday scaries?’ — SG worker says he ‘tears up’ every week having to ‘mentally prepare for Monday blues’

March 10, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.