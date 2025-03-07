SINGAPORE: “Is it ever too late to have a degree?” This was the question a 28-year-old asked Singaporeans in an online forum on Thursday (Mar 6). Many online users responded to the post with encouraging messages for the young hopeful.

“I’m (turning) 28 this year, and I thought I was already entering the ‘too late’ phase, but hearing all the people 30 years old and above getting their first degree…I guess I still have a chance to start now,” the writer shared.

Many Singaporeans responded to his post, sharing uplifting stories of friends and colleagues they know who earned their degrees later than most people. Some even shared their own stories. “It’s never too late,” said one. “I got mine late in life (40), and whilst it has made no difference in my job or earning ability, it was something I was proud to achieve. Most people do a degree to get a job, CS, law, finance, or whatever. I was already working, so I had the luxury of doing a degree that I was interested in. It gave me the study bug, so I went on to do and complete my MBA.”

“It’s never too late to do anything you wanna do,” said another. “You have a whole life ahead of you. Many people are picking back up the books in their 40s to 50s as mid-career switchers. Life is not linear. Hope you don’t feel restricted by some number.”

A third shared, “Depends on your purpose, industry, work experience and your motivation behind (doing so). Nothing is too late. There are some famous people who get multiple degrees well into their 70s. They are continually curious about something.”

According to an article by Learn.org, there are advantages to going to university in your late 20s. At this stage of life, individuals often have greater maturity, life experience, and a clearer understanding of their personal and professional goals, all of which can significantly enhance the learning process. They also benefit from flexible learning options and financial stability, which younger students may not always have, enabling them to pursue a degree for career advancement or transition. This challenges the outdated belief that entering college in one’s 20s is too late.

