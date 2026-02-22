// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving
Singapore News
2 min.Read

PSA: No EWL trains between Tanah Merah and Expo from March 14 to 17 for ECID track works

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the East-West Line (EWL) should take note of a temporary service disruption in March.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT have announced that there will be no train services between Tanah Merah and Expo stations from March 14 to 17, 2026. This is to make way for the final stage of works that will disconnect the EWL reception tracks from Changi Depot. This comes following the successful operationalisation of the East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) in December 2025.

The LTA added that train services between Tuas Link and Pasir Ris stations will continue to operate as usual during this period.

IMG 1280
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

Why is this happening?

According to LTA, the ECID began operations in December 2025. With the depot now fully functional, LTA and SMRT will proceed with the final step of disconnecting the reception tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot.

These works would require a temporary suspension of train services between Tanah Merah and Expo stations to allow the workers to carry out track works safely and efficiently.

Alternative options put in place

To make sure that minimal disruptions in public transport ensue, several alternative arrangements have been put in place. A dedicated shuttle bus service, Shuttle Bus Service S8, will operate between Tanah Merah and Expo stations at intervals of about five to eight minutes throughout the service adjustment period. Fares for the shuttle bus will follow the same fare structure as trains.

IMG 1282
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

Additional shuttle train services between Expo and Changi Airport stations will also run at seven-minute intervals during peak hours to help meet transport demands during this period.

IMG 1283
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

Commuters may also benefit by using alternative MRT lines or regular public bus services. Those heading towards the airport or the east can travel via alternative routes such as the Downtown Line.

IMG 1281
Photo: Facebook / Land Transport Authority — We Keep Your World Moving

Netizens express concern

One netizen on Facebook commented, “To compensate the commuters, shuttle bus should be free of charge.”

Another user wrote, “Please inform the tourists and airport staff [who] will be affected directly,” highlighting the potential impact on travellers and employees working at Changi Airport.

A third commenter questioned the broader transport landscape, asking, “How and when [will] the transport deficit be close to zero, without increasing the bus and train fares substantially, year after year, and yet the people can have reliable, convenient, comfortable and safe bus and train networks.”

While the four-day disruption is temporary, it underscores the ongoing upgrades and infrastructure works taking place to support Singapore’s expanding rail network. Commuters affected between March 14 and 17 are advised to check LTA’s official channels for detailed information and travel updates.

