Downtown Line extension to boost north-west Singapore connectivity under S$735m project

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has recently awarded two major contracts worth about S$735 million. The project will introduce a new underground station in Sungei Kadut and a new interchange linking the Downtown Line (DTL) to the North-South Line (NSL). Construction is set to start in the second quarter of 2026, with passenger service targeted to start in 2035.

Once completed, the extension is expected to help shorten travel times, support future developments, and give commuters more route options.

What is the Downtown Line 2 extension?

The Downtown Line 2 extension, also known as DTL2e, will extend the current Downtown Line beyond Bukit Panjang. It will introduce two new stops; the first stop, which will be called DE1, will be an underground station located along Sungei Kadut Avenue.

The line will then continue to DE2, which will be another underground station that will serve as the new terminus of the Downtown Line. DE2 will connect directly to a new aboveground North-South Line station, NS6, which will be built between Yew Tee and Kranji.

Who is building the new stations?

The first contract, valued at about S$285 million, was awarded to Woh Hup Engineering Pte Ltd to design and construct the underground DE1 station. The works will include building a vehicular bridge to extend Choa Chu Kang North 7 and a pedestrian link-bridge over Pang Sua Canal to enhance connectivity between Yew Tee, the new station and the Rail Corridor. This will hopefully make it easier for residents to move around the area.

The second contract, worth about S$450 million, was awarded to a joint venture between Samwoh Corporation Pte Ltd and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (Singapore Branch). They will construct the underground DE2 station and the connected aboveground NS6 station on the North-South Line.

Engineering challenges and safeguards

According to the LTA, the works will take place in areas with complex ground conditions, including hard granite. To help remedy this, the DE1 and NS6/DE2 stations will be built concurrently using Earth Retaining and Stabilising Structures so that the surrounding ground remains stable during excavation.

Additionally, the project site, which is close to the North-South Line, must be carefully managed to avoid disrupting current train services. To resolve this issue, the LTA will coordinate with SMRT and relevant agencies to carry out works during non-operating hours where necessary.

The LTA will also be using real-time monitoring systems to help track ground stability. Moreover, the LTA has conducted a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment and will implement measures under an Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan. These were conducted to help ensure the safety of those involved in the construction.

Efforts will also be made to control dust and noise, ensure safety and maintain proper vector control.

Timeline and what to expect

Construction of DE1 and NS6/DE2 is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026. The target is to complete the construction of the extension and commence passenger services in 2035.

Nine years to complete the extension may seem long, but major underground rail projects require time for excavation, structural works, system installation, testing, and safety certification. Once completed, the Downtown Line 2 extension is expected to become a key transport link in the north-west, improve daily commutes and hopefully support Singapore’s long-term urban development plans.

