Singapore News
1 min.Read

Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng to plead guilty on July 3

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
SINGAPORE: Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng is set to plead guilty on July 3 in connection with the corruption case involving former transport minister S Iswaran. This follows a pre-trial conference held on Tuesday (June 10), Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

Court records did not say whether Mr Ong will plead guilty to both charges or only one.

Mr Ong was originally set to plead guilty on April 2, but this was rescheduled to allow him more time to obtain medical reports from his doctors.

The 79-year-old Malaysian businessman has been undergoing cancer treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer.

In April, Mr Ong stepped down as Hotel Properties Limited’s (HPL) managing director to focus on his cancer treatment.

In the same month, Mr Ong was granted permission by the court to leave Singapore for over two weeks while on additional bail of S$800,000 to travel to London, Boston, Miami, New York, and Florence for both work and medical-related reasons.

See also  OPINION | Tan Chuan Jin, Cheng Li Hui, Nicole Seah and Leon Perera: Gossip aside, let's have some sense of proportionality

Last year, Mr Ong was released on S$800,000 bail after being charged on Oct 4 for abetting a public servant to obtain gifts and obstruct justice. /TISG

Read also: Court hearing where Ong Beng Seng was set to plead guilty delayed

