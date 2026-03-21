Private-hire car crashed into campus roadblock, injuring staff member

SINGAPORE: A private-hire driver has been charged after allegedly driving through a roadblock at a school in Bukit Batok West Avenue, injuring a staff member.

The 43-year-old is accused of causing injury through reckless conduct.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened while the driver was waiting to leave the school compound, but was told to hold on until a school bus had exited.

After waiting for some time, he allegedly became impatient and began honking his horn.

School staff, including the victim, approached him and explained that he needed to wait. However, he reportedly insisted on leaving, saying he had to pick up his next passenger.

To prevent the car from moving forward, the victim adjusted a roadblock and stood behind it.

The driver then inched his car forward before driving into the roadblock, causing the vehicle’s bumper to press against the victim’s calf.

The victim suffered pain in his right leg and was given two days of medical leave.

Charge

The driver has since been charged with reckless conduct causing harm. Court documents state that his actions endangered the safety of others.

Other related news

In a separate case involving a private-hire driver, a woman who was believed to be drunk fell asleep in a car and could not be woken.

With this, the driver called the police and civil defence to ask for help.

Read more about the story here.