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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Drunk woman passed out in a private taxi, driver called the police to wake her up

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An alleged drunk woman who fell asleep in the back seat of a private-hire car could not be awaken up by the driver. The driver then called the police and civil defense to ask for help.

The incident occured nearby Stanley Street. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the driver wasn’t able to wake the passenger up once they reached the intended destination. The woman did not budge no matter how hard he tried. Additionally, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

As seen in photos, a woman police officer approached the scene to try to help the passenger. The driver added that the trip was paid through the customer’s electronic payment method. Thankfully for the driver, there were no financial losses for him.

As seen in photos, a female officer then approached the scene to assist the female passenger. The driver also shared that the trip was paid through the customer’s electronic payment method, hence there was no loss in the fare.

See also  Young Singaporean allegedly surveyed on satisfaction level with Govt and how it handles US-China relations

In an interview, a 39-year-old private-hire car driver in the same industry told the reporters that drivers occasionally experience similar situations, but they rarely see passengers who are totally unresponsive like the woman.

“If it’s a male customer, I’ll just slap him, but it’s more tricky if it’s a female customer. I can only accept my fate when I encounter such customers,” the driver said. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed the incident. However, after further investigation, no assistance from the Civil Defence Force was required.

In a similar news related to private-hire car passengers, there was a report where a dispute occurred inside a taxi when the driver warned a couple and told them that if they did not stop fighting, he would make them get out of the car.

The drunk man passenger then became angry with the driver, and suddenly punched and choked him.

Read more about the story here.

 

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