Pritam Singh to stay on as Workers’ Party chief following voting at special cadres conference on June 28

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh survived a secret vote on his leadership at a special cadres conference on Sunday (June 28).

The party also held its biennial elections. Mr Singh, who has been WP chief, remains as secretary-general, Sylvia Lim was re-elected as chair of the central executive committee (CEC), and cadres elected 12 other members to the party’s top decision-making body.

“The Party is united behind its leadership and remains fully focused on its work for all Singaporeans, in Parliament and on the ground. We continue the work of building a more balanced political system for Singapore,” the WP said in a statement posted over social media.

These are former WP Chief Low Thia Khiang, MPs Gerald Giam (Aljunied), Dennis Tan (Hougang), He Ting Ru (Sengkang), Louis Chua (Sengkang), Jamus Lim (Sengkang), Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied), Abdul Muhaimin (Sengkang), Non-constituency MP Eileen Chong, former Aljunied MP Faisal Manap, Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, and Tan Kong Soon.

“As with the past CECs, the focus of the Party remains squarely on the issues that directly impact the daily lives of Singaporeans. In a time of increasing global uncertainty, we remain more committed than ever to a vision of Singapore that is truly future-ready — a future that works for everybody. We continue to work for Singapore,” said Mr Singh after the results of the special cadres conference were announced.

Before entering the venue of the conference at noon today, Mr Low said he would be supporting Mr Singh.

It was announced earlier this month that WP members are expected to vote on whether Mr Singh should remain as secretary-general if he declines to step down voluntarily. The conference is being held at the requisition of 25 cadre members.

The WP chief was found guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee on Feb 17, 2025. And while Mr Singh appealed the verdict, the appeal was dismissed by the High Court on Dec 4.

On April 30, the WP said that its CEC had met on April 28 and 29 concerning the report from the Disciplinary Panel that had been convened over the matter. Mr Singh, together with the party’s chair and vice chair, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap, respectively, had recused themselves from the meeting.

“The DP found that there was a contravention of Articles 20(1) and 30 of the Party Constitution by reason of the findings by the Court. The CEC accepted the findings of the DP in respect of the contravention,” the WP said.

However, the statement added that the “CEC separately considered that, at all material times, Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the Party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the Party, and his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make.”

Concerning actions to be taken against the WP Chief, the CEC issued a formal letter of reprimand to Mr Singh. /TISG

Read also: Ex Workers’ Party Chief Low Thia Khiang to support Pritam Singh at special cadres conference