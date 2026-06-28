Ex Workers’ Party Chief Low Thia Khiang to support Pritam Singh at special cadres conference

SINGAPORE: As he entered the venue shortly before 12:00 pm on Sunday (Jun 28) for the special cadres conference, Low Thia Khiang, the much-respected former Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general, said he will be supporting his successor, Pritam Singh.

According to reporting from CNA, Mr Low, who led Singapore’s most important opposition party between 2001 and 2018, was asked as well if he would contest the WP’s elections for the central executive committee, its highest decision-making body.

Mr Low, 69, who chose not to contest in the General Election of 2020 after being in Parliament for almost 30 years, answered that he did not know.

It was announced earlier this month that WP members are expected to vote on whether Mr Singh should remain as secretary-general if he declines to step down voluntarily. The conference is being held at the requisition of 25 cadre members.

The WP chief was found guilty of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee on Feb 17, 2025. And while Mr Singh appealed the verdict, the appeal was dismissed by the High Court on Dec 4.

Mr Low took over the reins of the WP from JB Jeyaretnam in 2001 and was succeeded by Mr Singh in 2018. In 2020, 2022, and 2024, Mr Singh was re-elected unopposed as WP chief.

WP chair Sylvia Lim, MPs Gerald Giam and Dennis Tan, and senior counsel Harpreet Singh were also spotted as they arrived for the special cadres conference, CNA added.

What Singaporeans are saying

On social media, a number of Singaporeans expressed the belief that Mr Low’s saying he would support Mr Singh would be a decisive factor in the conference’s outcome.

“LTK support him can close thread liao,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Most of the WP cadres will fall in line. I doubt the final vote will be more than 10-15% opposing PS,” added another.

Others took the time to voice out their appreciation for Mr Low’s service to Singapore.

“Sir, your contributions to Singapore’s political landscape have earned respect across generations. Leadership is measured by service, conviction, and commitment. Thank you for all you have done over the years. We continue to support and wish you good health, peace, and happiness in the years ahead,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Mr Low Thia Khiang, many Singaporeans respect your years of dedication and principled leadership. Whatever today’s politics may bring, your legacy belongs to you. We support you for the values you stood for and the sacrifices you made. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more fulfilling years ahead,” another added. /TISG

Read related: Pritam Singh faces secret vote on WP leadership at special cadres conference