Pritam Singh thanks Eunos residents for feedback providing input for improvements

SINGAPORE: Pritam Singh, the Workers’ Party head and Aljunied MP for the past 15 years, regularly posts on social media about the upgrading works at Eunos, the ward he’s been representing in Parliament since 2011.

Earlier this week, Mr Singh wrote that there are several precincts at Eunos that are currently undergoing upgrading works, describing them as long-ranging projects that last between 18 and 24 months.

He added, “But with the passage of time, the shape of things to come is becoming increasingly physically evident.”

Together with the members of the WP team at Eunos, he checked on the newly renovated sepak takraw and badminton court at Jalan Damai after carrying out house visits, and noted that the court is open for the use of residents.

“Progressively, more of such public facilities will be opened once clearance is received,” he added, going on to thank all the residents who had provided feedback and input for the design of the new common spaces.

“While not all can be requests accommodated, commonly because of technical, budget, feasibility etc. constraints, your inputs represent the backbone of the improvements to come. Looking forward!” he wrote.

Improvements at Eunos

Earlier this year, the MP gave the residents of Blocks 651 to 672 Damai Ville at Eunos some good news, as the cluster had been chosen for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

The WP chief added that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council had put up the blocks, which are located in the Jalan Tenaga/Damai cluster, for HIP for several years. The improvements will benefit as many as 1,697 households, he added.

When he began representing Eunos in 2011, none of the blocks in the ward had undergone the HIP program. Mr Singh added that the ward comprises “well in excess of one hundred blocks and many thousands of households.”

Fast forward to today, there are only two blocks in Eunos waiting for HIP, Blk 613A and 613B Bedok Reservoir Road, and the MP said that the AHTC team will continue to put the remaining blocks up for the program.

The heavily subsidised HIP, launched by HDB in 2007, is designed to help residents of ageing flats to address common maintenance problems, such as pipe leaks and spalling concrete. Aside from essential improvements, residents may opt for modifications to make flats more elderly-friendly, including wheelchair ramps and grab bars, as well as other upgrades and improvements. /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh tells youth that even small acts with kindness at the centre can build a purposeful life