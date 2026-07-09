Pritam Singh tells youth that even small acts with kindness at the centre can build a purposeful life

SINGAPORE: In celebration of Youth Day last Sunday (July 5), Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh shared a clip on social media of a speech he had given at the St Thomas Secondary School 70th Anniversary and alumni reunion in August 2025.

Though it was just a short snippet, it was packed with meaning, as he encouraged listeners to find their purpose even in things that others may consider insignificant, a message that is especially relevant for young people.

In the caption to his post, Mr Singh wrote that based on having talked to the youth, he recognises how difficult it is to determine one’s direction in terms of how and where best to contribute.

Addressing Singapore’s young people, he encouraged them to “spend some time asking yourself about what ignites your passions and curiosity.”

And, as he said in his speech, there are many ways to live a purposeful life, even in small acts, starting with being present for one’s friends and family or getting involved with religious institutions.

“Perhaps some socio-political causes move you in an extraordinary way, like how the desire for a more balanced political system and a more democratic brand of politics did for me. Do anything, but do it with kindness at the centre of your efforts – you will go very far when you do so,” he said.

In his speech, the WP chief said he had come to realise that a prestigious background or a grand platform are not prerequisites for living a meaningful life, despite many voices in the world putting a premium on success or making it big

“What you need is a sense of purpose and a willingness to contribute in whichever way you can. And that is the heart of what I want to share tonight, finding purpose and meaning regardless of your backgrounds, our backgrounds,” he said.

He added that people don’t have to be extraordinary to make a difference.

“You just need to be useful, to be human, and to show up,” Mr Singh said, adding that “some of the most meaningful things we can do are the simplest.”

He encouraged listeners to help someone in need or to volunteer. Whether they choose the PAP, PSP, WP, or the SDP, a civil society organisation or a nonprofit, or simply checking in on a neighbour, did not matter.

What counted, he said, is “sharing your time, experience, and your attention, and giving even when no one is watching. These can appear to be very small things, but they’re actually not insignificant. And often they are the acts that give our own lives deep meaning.” /TISG

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