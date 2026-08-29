Chef who lived through war in Iraq says Singaporeans may not realise how safe they have it

SINGAPORE: Chef Omar, the man behind the well-beloved Pete’s Mediterranean Grill in Katong, said in a TikTok video on National Day that he hopes Singaporeans appreciate Singapore.

He explained why. Having grown up in Iraq in the 80s, the loudest thing he and his countrymen heard was explosions, as well as the sirens that told him when he needed to go to a bomb shelter.

“It’s very distressing,” the chef said.

He later moved to the United States, where he often heard gunshots.

“People (had) conflicts, and they resolved it with gunshots,” he added.

In Singapore, however, the loudest things he hears are simply car horns or thunder. Oddly enough, when he hears thunder, he gets reminded of the bombs that went off back home, and this makes him appreciate Singapore even more because of how safe it is.

“I understand that running a nation for 61 years with such peace really takes a lot of effort,” Chef Omar added, going on to wish Singapore a happy birthday.

The caption to his video reads that since the chef “lived in different parts of the world, he understands that the peace Singapore enjoys is never accidental. It takes effort, unity and care from all of us.”

The chef has been sharing more of his story in recent videos on the restaurant’s TikTok account. He has told of how he grew up in Iraq and studied engineering, and after graduating, went to the US.

But he has always loved cooking, and spoke fondly of the days when he followed his mother around in the kitchen as she made magic with her skills.

In the US, while he worked as an engineer for sometime, he did not find the industry to his liking. Eventually, he worked with his cousin in the restaurant business, but left after a year and started working driving a limousine.

While he did well, his heart and passion were still in cooking, and ended up serving his friends Iraqi food every weekend.

Ten years ago, he and his wife, a Singaporean national, started a successful Mediterranean food business that he has enjoyed very much.

People call him Pete, though it isn’t actually his name. But he said that when he came, it was easier for Singaporeans to call him Pete, and the name, as the saying goes, stuck.

Pete’s Mediterranean Grill may be found at 125 East Coast Road, S428810. /TISG

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