Pritam Singh says widening of Eunos footpath will make ‘a good place for new generation of NSmen to train & play their part for SG’

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was back in Eunos, the ward at Aljunied he’s been representing since 2011, last weekend, to spend much of the day with residents.

On Saturday morning (Sep 27), he joined in a walking activity called Walk to Bond and took note in particular of one of the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme (NRP) upgrading works in progress.

“After a long week in Parliament, it was a pleasure to return home to Eunos. Good to see works having started on the widening of the footpath behind Blk 605-603-602 as part of the NRP upgrading – about 800m of footpath widening in total. Three circuits of this length gives you? 800 X 3 = 2,400m! A good place in future for a new generation of NSmen to train and play their part for Singapore!” he wrote in a social media post.

The NRP is fully funded by the Government and is aimed at improving block and precinct improvements. The programme works through the Town Council, engaging with residents to gather feedback concerning which improvements they would like to see accomplished in their areas. If a project such as the footpath widening at Eunos Spring receives the support of at least 75% of the eligible flat owners in the neighbourhood during the Consensus Gathering Exercise, it will proceed.

Other WP Members of Parliament (MPs) were back on the ground in their wards after their busy week in Parliament. Party chair Sylvia Lim, who is Mr Singh’s fellow MP at Aljunied, was in Kovan, where she could feel the “Mid-autumn season in the air.”

Meanwhile, Fadli Fawzi, the first-time Aljunied MP who took the place of WP vice-chair Faisal Manap to represent Kaki Bukit on the party’s slate in this year’s General Election, spoke at a well-attended certification event on the Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA). The LPA is a legal document that allows a person who is at least 21 years old to voluntarily appoint one or more persons to make decisions and act on their behalf if they lose mental capacity one day. Mr Fadli was joined by fellow lawyer Sufyan Mikhail Putra, who had been part of the WP’s East Coast GRC candidates.

Sengkang MPs Louis Chua and Abdul Muhaimin joined the Arulmigu Velmurugan Gnanamuneeswarar Temple at the Deepavali Market Fest at 164 Rivervale Crescent.

Finally, Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan caught up with residents at the coffee shop at Block 309, Hougang Avenue 5.

“Thank you for your feedback and our conversations. I extended my best wishes to my young friend, Elden, who is having his PSLE exams. Indeed, my best wishes to all our young Hougang P6ers who are having their PSLE exams!” he wrote. /TISG

Read also: Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos