Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16), Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) announced that two proposed linkway projects at Eunos have been approved. Mr Singh added screenshots of emails from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to his post showing that the requests had been granted.

A linkway is a covered or sheltered walkway that is meant to give pedestrians convenience and protection from the weather. It can be placed between buildings, housing blocks, train stations, bus stops, and other areas. The city-state is well known for these structures, as they allow pedestrians to not only be safe but also be comfortable, no matter the weather conditions.

The first linkway that Mr Singh asked the LTA to consider building is across Jalan Damai at Eunos. He did this in May 2024, after it was announced that Maris Stella Secondary School would temporarily be housed at the former Bedok North Secondary School from 2027 to 2029.

The proposed linkway would “facilitate pedestrian traffic in inclement weather, both to the school and to the upcoming Kaki Bukit Polyclinic, which is being built right next to the school site,” wrote the MP.

He made a request for a second linkway across Jalan Tenaga last September. This would better connect residents living in blocks 633 to 649 of Jalan Tenaga to the Kaki Bukit MRT station and enable residents of Jalan Tenaga and blocks 650 to 672 of Jalan Damai to access the bus services along Jalan Eunos.

After asking the LTA for an update in late August, Mr Singh received an update last week

“Both linkways projects have been approved! Along with the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council managed HDB Neighbourhood Renewal Programmes imminently underway at both precincts in Jalan Damai and Jalan Tenaga, the announcement of these new linkways will be of great benefit to the residents living at both precincts,” he wrote, thanking the residents of Eunos for their feedback, as well as the LTA “for taking the feedback onboard!”

Many commenters on the post thanked Mr Singh.

“Yes! Thank you for raising these up. Soon we wouldn’t get drench coming home from Kaki Bukit station,” wrote one.

“Thank you, Mr. Pritam Singh, for your tireless efforts in improving the infrastructure for residents in Aljunied GRC,” chimed in another.

“Great news for Eunos residents!” a Facebook user added.

And when a commenter asked about bus services along Jalan Damai, especially for elderly residents, Mr Singh thanked him for the feedback. /TISG

