Princess Aiko expected to visit Singapore to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

TOKYO: Japan’s Princess Aiko is said to be paying another official visit in autumn, the media in Japan reported on Tuesday (April 21), citing people familiar with the matter.

Princess Aiko is the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. In 2006, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, her grandparents, visited Singapore during the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Japan. At the time, he was still on the throne.

One report said that the Princess is likely to make the trip to Singapore in November.

She is expected to grace festivities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, as well as pay a courtesy call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Her trip to Singapore this year will be her second official visit to another country, after her visit to Laos in 2025.

In May 2025, Princess Aiko toured the Singapore Pavilion when she visited the World Expo in Osaka.

On July 16, the Singapore Tourism Board noted that one million visitors had visited the Singapore Pavilion, named the Dream Sphere, midway through the expo.

“The Singapore Pavilion has emerged as a diplomatic and cultural nexus, marked by a historical royal visit from Her Imperial Highness Princess Aiko, daughter of Their Majesties Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, further strengthening the bilateral ties between Singapore and Japan,” STB wrote.

On his part, Singapore’s Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner General of the Singapore Pavilion, Ong Eng Chuan, said, “The tremendous response from distinguished guests and visitors attests to the deep friendship between Singapore and Japan, and global interest in Singapore’s vision for the future. Through the Singapore Pavilion, we reinforce Singapore’s position on the world stage, showcasing innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness that Singapore shares with Japan and partners around the world.

Princess Aiko

The Princess was born on December 1, 2001. Her imperial title is Princess Toshi (敬宮), which means “a person who respects others.”

She studied Japanese language and literature at Gakushuin University, graduating in 2024. At present, she works for the Japanese Red Cross and fulfils her duties as a member of the imperial family.

As a woman, she is ineligible to succeed her father on the throne. Next in the line of succession is Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, followed by his son, Hisahito, who was born in 2006. /TISG

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