Prince Harry launches new mental health initiative

Australia — Prince Harry joined Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to help launch Peak Fortem, an online resource for first responders.

The initiative aims to support workers handle stress and trauma and it is based on a UK model.

Both Harry and his brother Prince William have been outspoken on mental health, with the Sussex and Cambridge royals both committing to improving conversations around the topic, as reported by Express UK on January 22.

The Duke of Sussex issued a statement in support of the new programme and referenced his own experience in the military. He said that our mental fitness is one and the same as our physical fitness. While serving in the military Prince Harry saw first hand how critical it is to train the mind as a muscle, not only to endure challenges and stresses but to excel, grow and build resilience in all aspects of life.

Harry goes on to say that Peak Fortem is the product of teamwork, dedication and a commitment to supporting and strengthening communities of all kinds – values upheld by Australia’s first responders. Morrison launched the initiative on January 23 which followed the devastating wildfires in Australia last year and the country’s battle with COVID-19.

Morrison said in a statement that he wants all of the first responders to understand that each of them matter. Each responders’ health and wellbeing matters. The work for the community is vital but each responder is more important than the work.

Graham Ashton, the former Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police, also said: “It’ll make the lives of first responders that much better… but also increase the amount of conversations about mental health and mental fitness.”

The latest mental health initiative backed by the Duke of Sussex is Peak Fortem. In addition, Harry is also working on a documentary about mental health for Apple TV with Oprah Winfrey but the project has been delayed.

In May last year, he also helped launch HeadFIT with the British Ministry of Defence and said: “This is about being the best you can be. This is about gaining an advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation.

“This is about building resilience that will match that of most world-class athletes and prepare you for everyday stress. To be HeadFIT is to be at your peak performance.”