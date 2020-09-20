Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘not coming back’ to the royal family

- Advertisement -

In 2018, Meghan Markle joined the royal family. In less than two years as a duchess, she and Prince Harry chose to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Fans are wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may resume their roles in the future but according to royal experts, there are ‘clear signs’ that hint that the couple will not return to the royal family. Meghan and Harry’s departure, called ‘Sussexit’ had a number of reasons.

Meghan was dating Prince Harry in 2016 when she started receiving a lot of bad press. The media were publishing false rumours about her and they also invaded her privacy. The couple even sued a few of the media outlets in the fall of 2019. Meghan was asked not to speak out against the press, and in court documents, it was revealed that she felt ‘unprotected’ by the royal family.

The former actress had a tough time adapting to the rigid and traditional ways of the British royals. Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler shared with the Daily Mail, “Meghan soon found out she had to please everyone, she wasn’t just marrying Harry. She was marrying a whole institution, a thousand years of royal history.”

- Advertisement -

Royal experts also believe that Prince Harry had wanted to be out of the royal family even before Meghan came along. Since leaving the royal family, Meghan and Harry purchased a home in Montecito, California. The pair appeared to be in the process of setting up independent lives for themselves. They chose to take out a mortgage for their new home instead of relying on money from other royals, such as Harry’s father.

The couple is also looking for ways to make money. Both of them recently signed a deal to produce content with Netflix and the deal was reported to be worth USD100 million. Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson, who hosts the podcast Royal Rota said that the royal couple is showing actions that they are more like private citizens instead of royals. This may be a ‘clear sign’ that they are not returning to the royal family anytime soon.

“I suppose what they’re kind of trying to do is deny any justification for any media intrusion,” Ship said, as reported by Express. “They’re not taking taxpayers’ money, they’re not working members of the Royal Family, they’ve set up their own business, they are working with Netflix and taking money from them. There is no justification to hover cameras over their house and try and take pictures of Archie, not that there ever was to be fair.”

He also added, “A lot of the commentary around this was that this couldn’t be a clearer sign that they are done, cut ties with their lives as working members of the Royal Family.”

Meanwhile, Robinson said, “Lots of people are saying this is significant because there are no ties anymore, they’re not coming back. Yes, the ties have been well and truly severed.” /TISG