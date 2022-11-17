‘Pontianak spotted on a tree branch in the middle of a heavy rain at Hougang Avenue 8’ — Netizen

- Advertisement -

It was a dark and stormy night when TikToker Ahmad Bafadhal saw a white sheet hanging from a tree. He posted the clip on Tuesday (Nov 15), writing “Pontianak spotted on a tree branch in the middle of a heavy rain at Hougang Avenue 8. “Pure white cloth means it’s a stray Pontianak … Question is, does it not get wet in the heavy rain,” was the caption.

For the uninitiated, a Pontianak (Malay name) or a Kuntilanak (Indonesian name) is a female ghost common in South East Asian myths as a pregnant woman who died giving birth, usually, in white, who’s also said to be a bloodsucker. In other words, she’s the vampire of our region. Legend has it that when you smell a plumeria flower or a decaying dead body or hear a baby crying, the Pontianak is close.

She is said to be able to disguise herself as a young and beautiful woman, but her long, sharp nails and bloodstained dress are a dead giveaway. The Pontianak is also said to live in trees, especially banana trees. The video has gone somewhat viral, racking up over 150,000 views since it was posted.

Commenters on the TikTok video, however, have taken a decidedly less ghoulish view.

One said that if she was indeed a mythical creature, she was just trying to get shelter from the rain, while another said she “washing her gown in the rain la.”

Others just appeared to find humour in the matter.

One commenter, however, asked for further clarification.

Others said they’ve had supernatural experiences in Hougang.

/TISG

