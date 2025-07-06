Poly student asks if regularly giving S$50 to each parent from intern pay is ‘not normal’ in SG

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student has sparked a discussion online after asking if it’s “not normal” in Singapore for students to give part of their internship pay to their parents.

In a post published on the r/SGexams forum, the student shared that she was surprised by her friends’ reactions after revealing she regularly gives $50 each to her mother and father from her monthly internship allowance of around $800.

According to her, she places half of her earnings into savings and uses the remainder for daily expenses such as food, transport, and personal items.

The student explained that she has been following this routine since she began taking on part-time and temporary jobs at the age of 16.

While she never viewed the gesture as out of the ordinary, her friends’ surprise made her question whether her practice was seen as unusual, especially given that she is still studying and not yet working full-time.

“I talked to a few of my other friends, and they all think of it as not normal in my situation. So now I’m wondering, is it not a normal thing for a person like me?” she asked other locals.

She added that for her, the decision to give back makes sense. “Personally, I like to pay them back as I can’t repay them for everything they provided me till now. The least I can do is pay them back some of my salary. Also help them with the housework.”

“My parents expect me to do this, but I refused.”

The post received a range of responses from Singaporean Reddit users. Some commended the student for being responsible and showing appreciation to her parents, while others questioned whether such expectations are still reasonable for younger generations.

One commenter shared that giving money to parents was more common among “Boomers and Gen X,” mainly because the economic conditions back then made it more feasible. In comparison, they pointed out that Millennials and Gen Z are dealing with a much more challenging financial environment.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, wages not keeping up, and overall financial uncertainty growing, many young people today find it much harder to reach the same level of financial independence their parents once had.

In light of these challenges, they felt that giving money to parents should be a personal choice rather than an “expectation,” and that such support should come from willingness and ability, not pressure or guilt.

Another shared, “My parents expect me to do this, but I refused. What do you mean I have to give you money when you are already earning 10x my salary? When I’m working full-time or if my parents are in actual financial need (which they are not), that’s a different story. “

“But at this age, I think it’s more important for us to learn how to manage and build our finances, learn how to save and invest to build your future.”

A third, however, disagreed with this take and said, “It’s normal. Most cultures pay back parents in appreciation, support parents when they are old, or give parents a break from struggling their whole life. You are a good child; God will bless you in abundance.”

In other news, a 17-year-old student from Myanmar has opened up on social media about his growing frustration and anxiety over being repeatedly rejected for permanent residency (PR) in Singapore.

In a post on the r/sgexams subreddit, he shared that he’s lived in Singapore since he was three and has pretty much grown up like any other local teen. He speaks fluent Singlish, actively volunteers, takes part in school competitions, and feels deeply connected to the country and its culture.

Read more: 17-year-old foreigner in Singapore opens up about repeated PR rejections: ‘This is my only home’

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)