17-year-old foreigner in Singapore opens up about repeated PR rejections: ‘This is my only home’

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old student from Myanmar has opened up on social media about his growing frustration and anxiety over being repeatedly rejected for permanent residency (PR) in Singapore.

In a post on the r/sgexams subreddit, he shared that he’s lived in Singapore since he was three and has pretty much grown up like any other local teen. He speaks fluent Singlish, actively volunteers, takes part in school competitions, and feels deeply connected to the country and its culture.

He added that both his parents are already permanent residents, and his mother has submitted multiple applications for his PR over the years. Unfortunately, every single one has been rejected without any clear explanation.

He also expressed frustration at the common advice people tend to give him when they hear about his situation.

“When I tell my other friends about my problem, or like my mom tells her friends, they always say just serve NS lah, then become PR. Hellooooo, I am not PR. Foreigners cannot serve NS. I am so sick of hearing that same advice,” he said.

“Of course, I want to serve NS. My best friends are also serving, and Singapore is my only home. IT IS ALL I KNOW. I would be happy to join this brotherhood; 2 years is nothing for staying here with my loved ones. I have no connections to Myanmar at all. I am just, like, kind of mad at the system, I guess.”

He also opened up about how, even though he’s part Chinese and doesn’t look too different from his peers, he still hears remarks that sting. Aunties and uncles at bus stops still ask him where he’s from. And when his classmates complain about foreigners “stealing jobs,” they suddenly get awkward when they remember he’s technically one too.

“I mean, I get what they mean, but I am still hurt. Because no matter how much I believe that I have fully integrated, people don’t care. They only care about the colour of your IC and the colour of your passport. The only thing that matters is the start and end of your NRIC.”

He then admitted to feeling scared about the future, especially the possibility of drifting apart from his closest friends during the next two years.

He said, “I am scared that my best friends and I will grow distant over these 2 years. I love them so much. I know that sounds so gay. But I really do love them and they love me. I don’t want to be separated for, like, a whole 2 years.”

He ended his post with a heartfelt plea for support, asking others to offer advice and to pray for him.

“Do more volunteer work to add to your profile.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor suggested, “You should apply yourself as a student pass holder. You have a high chance of getting in since you did really well for O levels. I have heard stories of people who applied themselves and got PR in JC. If I remember correctly, they don’t even have a home here. Also yes, they are not Chinese.”

Another cheered him up, saying, “It is tough growing up as a third culture kid. The challenge of identity and acceptance continues to be something you have to face. Sincerely wishing you the best and rooting for the day you become a citizen now.”

A third advised, “Do more volunteer work to add to your profile. E.g., a few years of weekly volunteering at an elderly home or helping kids with tuition or distribution of food, etc. Your contribution to SG will help to increase your chances.”

In other news, netizens were shocked when a foreigner shared on social media that he spends around S$200-250 on a single date with his Singaporean girlfriend.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Saturday (March 8), the foreigner explained that their bill easily reaches S$150 whenever they go out for a meal in a “not very atas” restaurant like Xiang Xiang, Sushiro, or BBQ Box.

Read more: Foreigner spending S$200-250 on each date with Singaporean girlfriend shocks netizens

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)